Menu planner: Walnut rice with cream cheese, mushrooms and spinach is a tasty side dish

Walnut rice with cream cheese, mushrooms and spinach

portions: 6

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes, plus rice

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups of sliced ​​cremini mushrooms

3 grams of cream cheese with less fat, in cubes

3 cups of cooked rice

2 cups of torn fresh spinach

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Melt butter in a large frying pan with non-stick coating over medium heat. Add mushrooms; cook 4 minutes or until soft. Add cream cheese; stir until melted. Reduce heat to medium low. Add rice; stir for 4 minutes or until well mixed and well heated. Combine rice mixture, spinach, parmesan cheese, walnuts, salt and pepper in a large bowl; throw well to mix. Serve.

Per portion: 273 calories, 9 grams of protein, 16 grams of fat (51 percent calories from fat), 6.3 grams of saturated fat, 25 grams of carbohydrates, 26 milligrams of cholesterol, 287 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of fiber. Number of carbohydrates: 1.5.

Stuffed Potatoes With Fennel And Pine Nuts

portions: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

Bake 2 large potatoes, about 1 1/2 pounds in total

1 tablespoon olive oil, plus extra for brushing potatoes

1 1/2 cups chopped fennel (1/2 inch pieces)

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

1/2 cup chopped zucchini (1/4 inch pieces)

2 tablespoons chopped pine nuts

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Coarse salt to taste

1/4 cup unsalted vegetable broth

2 teaspoons chopped fennel fronds (green)

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/3 cup grated low-fat Swiss cheese, divided

Preheat the oven up to 400 degrees. Scrubbing potatoes; pierce the skin in different places. Bake for about 1 hour; cool. In the meantime, heat medium-high oil in a medium-sized non-stick frying pan. Add fennel, onion and garlic; boil, stirring, 2 minutes or until soft. Add the zucchini and cook 1 minute longer while stirring. Stir in the chopped pine nuts and basil. Remove from the heat; put aside.

When the potatoes are cool, cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out the potato pulp and leave 1/4 inch of meat on the skin. Lightly brush the inside of the potato skins with olive oil and season with salt if desired; put aside. In a medium bowl, place 1 cup of potato pulp. Add broth, fennel fern and pepper. Puree until almost smooth. Stir in the reserved vegetables and all except 2 tablespoons of cheese.

Divide the filling mixture in the 4 prepared potato peels. Heat in the oven for another 20 minutes or until it is fully heated. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Per portion: 237 calories, 8 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat (28 percent calories from fat), 1.4 grams of saturated fat, 37 grams of carbohydrates, 3 milligrams of cholesterol, 53 milligrams of sodium, 4 grams of fiber. Number of carbohydrates: 2.5.

Linguine with tomatoes and artichokes

portions: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 15 minutes, plus linguine

INGREDIENTS

8 grams of linguine

1 teaspoon of olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons chopped garlic

1 (14 1/2 ounce) can chopped Italian tomatoes, slightly drained

1 (12 ounce) jar of marinated artichokes cut into quarters

1/4 cup of water

Crumbled Greek feta cheese for garnish

Cook Linguine according to instructions on the package; drain out. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large frying pan with a non-stick coating on medium. Add garlic; boil for about 1 minute. Stir tomatoes; boil 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drainage artichokes; reserve 1/4 cup marinade. Add artichokes to tomato mixture; cook 2 minutes. Stir in water and reserved marinade. Lower the heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes or until the mixture is hot and bubbling. Spoon Linguine in a heated serving dish. Add tomato-artichoke mixture; throw to coat. Garnish with cheese. Serve immediately.

Per portion: 304 calories, 8 grams of protein, 8 grams of fat (23 percent calories from fat), 0.3 grams of saturated fat, 53 grams of carbohydrates, no cholesterol, 425 milligrams of sodium, 5 grams of fiber. Carb Count: 3.5.

Chicken wings

Preheat the oven up to 400 degrees. Pour 1/2 cup of skimmed buttermilk in a medium-sized bowl. Add 1 pound chicken tenders. Cover and put in the fridge for 15 minutes. Put in a resealable plastic bag 1/2 cup crushed cornflakes, 1/4 cup Italian spiced breadcrumbs, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Allow the chicken to run away (throw away buttermilk); add to bag and shake to coat. On a rimmed baking tray covered with cooking spray, arrange chicken. Coat chicken with spray. Bake for 4 minutes on each side or until done (165 degrees). Serve with honey mustard sauce.

Tuna With Pesto

Heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large frying pan with non-stick coating on medium. Add 2 medium-sized sliced ​​green onions; cook 2 to 3 minutes or until soft. Stir in 1/2 cup of pesto and 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice. Top with 1 pound (3/4-inch thick) fresh tuna, cut into 4 pieces. Let the frying pan heat up again and then lower the heat. Cover and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until desired doneness.

Baked pears

Preheat the oven up to 350 degrees. Drain 1 (28 ounce) allows the pear halves on paper towels. Place the pears face down in a cake pan covered with cooking spray. Drizzle 1/4 cup caramel topping over pears. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until it is hot. Transfer pears to serving dishes; spoon warm topping over pears and sprinkle with cinnamon. Add a little vanilla ice cream to each dish to give it a notch.