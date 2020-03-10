Menu planner: Who can resist classic beef pot roast?

Classic beef pot roast

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 3 hours and 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup flour

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 boneless cross rib chuck roast or arm chuck roast (about 3 pounds)

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 cups lower-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 pound red-skinned potatoes (about 1 1/2 inch diameter), halved

1 pound baby carrots

2 large onions, each cut into 8 wedges

Combine flour, salt and pepper. Coat roast with 2 tablespoons mixture, reserving remainder. Heat oil in stock pot on medium until hot. Place roast in pot; brown evenly. Pour off drippings. Combine broth, tomato paste and thyme in stock pot; whisk in reserved flour mixture. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 1 3/4 to 2 hours. Stir gravy. Add potatoes, carrots and onions to pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 45 minutes to 1 hour or until roast and vegetables are fork-tender. Carve into slices or chunks; serve with vegetables and gravy.

Per serving: 300 calories, 31 grams protein, 8 grams fat (23 percent calories from fat), 2.3 grams saturated fat, 25 grams carbohydrate, 54 milligrams cholesterol, 389 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb choices: 1.5.

Kids’ chicken fingers

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 6 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup panko

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 pound chicken tenders

1 egg, slightly beaten

1 tablespoon melted butter

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick foil. In a resealable plastic bag, combine panko, cheese, garlic powder, salt and paprika. Dip half the tenders into egg; place in bag, seal and shake to coat. Place on cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining chicken. Drizzle butter over chicken and coat with cooking spray. Bake 6 to 10 minutes, turning after 3 minutes, until internal temperature is 165 degrees.

Per serving: 251 calories, 31 grams protein, 10 grams fat (37 percent calories from fat), 4.6 grams saturated fat, 8 grams carbohydrate, 136 milligrams cholesterol, 463 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb choices: 0.5.

Chili-rubbed pork chops with pineapple salsa

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 tablespoons light brown sugar, packed

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

4 boneless pork loin chops, 3/4 inch thick, trimmed

3 rings fresh or canned pineapple (about 6 ounces)

1 fresh jalapeno pepper, halved lengthwise, seeds removed

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Heat grill to medium-high; lightly oil grate. In a bowl, combine chili powder, sugar, garlic powder, onion powder and salt. Rub on both sides of pork. Grill pork 3 to 4 minutes per side or until lightly charred and internal temperature is 145 degrees. Grill pineapple 2 to 3 minutes. Remove chops from grill; let stand 3 minutes. Meanwhile, dice pineapple and finely dice jalapeno pepper. In a bowl, combine pineapple, jalapeno and lime juice. Serve chops with the pineapple salsa.

Per serving: 236 calories, 28 grams protein, 8 grams fat (30 percent calories from fat), 2.3 grams saturated fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 86 milligrams cholesterol, 333 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb choices: 1.

Vegetable beef soup

Chop 2 cups of the beef and all of the vegetables. Then add 5 to 6 cups lower-sodium beef broth, along with 1 cup frozen succotash, 1 cup cooked rice, 1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano and 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer 30 minutes. Season to taste with coarse salt and pepper.

Lentil and wild rice soup

Rinse and sort 1/2 cup lentils and combine with 3 cups water in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 5 minutes. Let stand 1 hour; rinse and drain. Cook 1 (6-ounce) package long-grain and wild rice blend according to directions. To the rice, add the cooked lentils, 3 cups unsalted vegetable broth, 1 (10-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables and 1 cup 1% milk. Heat and ladle into bowls. Garnish with shredded 50% light cheddar cheese.

Faux cassoulet

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a 3-quart casserole, mix 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed and drained reduced-sodium black beans, 1 (15-ounce) can white beans, 1 (15-ounce) can dark red kidney beans, 1 (14-ounce) package low-fat kielbasa (diagonally sliced into 1-inch pieces), 1 (15-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce, 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced carrots, 2 thinly sliced small onions (separated into rings), 1/2 cup lower-sodium beef broth, 2 tablespoons firmly packed light brown sugar, 1 1/2 teaspoons dried thyme, 2 cloves minced garlic. Cover and bake about 1 hour or until hot and bubbly and carrots are tender. mixed greens, baguette, peaches, nutmeg.