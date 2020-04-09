Menulog Is Accomplishing An Egg Hunt For $100 Vouchers This Very long Weekend

Simply because we just cannot get out and have an actual easter egg hunt this weekend – or maybe you’ve presently maxed out on sweets this 7 days, I know I have – Menulog are doing a digital egg hunt on its application this weekend.

Ultimately, all that countless scrolling although I have unquestionably no strategy what I want to get for meal is going to pay back off.

HAHAHA ME.

Hidden in cafe pages in just the application are a bunch of ~easter eggs~ which you then explain to the restaurant about to enter the draw. There are vouchers littered throughout the application for you to uncover, and if you arrive throughout a person, that is a tight $100 for you to purchase a extended weekend iso-feast with.

If you arrive throughout a single of the 100 easter eggs, which are nestled in the banner impression of the restaurant, you gotta area an get and depart a shipping and delivery take note indicating that you have discovered an egg and you want to enter the competitiveness. You’ve received a entire four (4) days to obtain as several eggies as you can, and if you are nearly anything like me you are likely likely ham on the takeaway applications, so you may end up with a bunch of entries by the finish of Easter Monday.

Also me.

Immediately after the hunt is over, the winners will be picked and prizes handed out on April 15, and if you are a fortunate egg you are going to rating a hundred bucks to spend on potential dinners. Or like, just one huge feast for you and your isolation pals.

The hunt commences at midday on Friday (tomorrow!) and finishes a shave before midnight on Monday, so hop to it and get discovering those people eggos.

Picture:

FOX / Bob’s Burgers