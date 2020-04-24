“Meow The Secret Boy” Starring Shin Ye Eun and Kim Myung Soo is Now Free Viki in Southeast Asia!

A better news for drama lovers in Southeast Asia!

The KBS drama “Meow the Secret Boy” is now available to audiences in Southeast Asia for free on Viki. The show is about a sophisticated webtoon artist named Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun) who has a love affair with a cat and a cat named Hong Jo who is secretly human (Kim Myung Soo).

“Meow the Secret Boy” is a heartwarming drama starring Kim Myung Soo and the sweet chemistry of Shin Ye Eun and the costume cat actor.

Start watching “Meow Boy Secret” below!

Watch Now

Other films available for Viki for users in Southeast Asia include “The Last Empress,” “My Secret Secretary’s Secret,” “Announcement,” “Hear Your Voice,” “30 But 17,” “Wok Love,” ” Dr. Romantic, “” Good Girl, “” Remember, “” Gang Doctor “(also known as” Yong Pal “),” Flower Buddy, “” School of 2013, “” Moon Love, “” Descendants of the Sun, “” Fight, “” Fight Against Me, “” Blood, “” Oh Venus, “” Radio Romance, “” Angel’s Last Mission: Love, “” Worried Man, “” Who Are You, “” School 2017, ” “Cheer Up !,” “Orange Marmalade,” “Hi! School – Love,” “Moorim School,” “Dream High,” “Dream 2,” “Uncontrollable,” “Producer,” “Good Doctor,” “Are You Really a Man?” And “The Forest.” Click on the link to check out this awesome title!

How does this article feel?