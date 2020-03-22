“Meow The Solution Boy” Forged Poses For Sweet Guiding-The-Scenes Shots

KBS’s approaching Wednesday-Thursday drama “Meow the Top secret Boy” has shared some lovely at the rear of-the-scenes shots of its starring forged!

“Meow the Magic formula Boy” will tell the tale of Hong Jo (Kim Myung Soo), a cat who can mysteriously transform into a human, and Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun), a dog-like person who nonetheless likes other men and women even if they hurt her.

On March 22, the drama introduced driving-the-scenes shots of Kim Myung Soo, Shin Ye Eun, Search engine marketing Ji Hoon, and cat actor Baegi. First of all, Kim Myung Soo lights up the scene with his heat smile and helpful individuality. In 1 photograph, Ahn Nae Sang can be seen hugging Kim Myung Soo from behind, proving that Kim Myung Soo can get alongside with any of his co-stars.

Shin Ye Eun shocked the staff by displaying a bold inclination to not concern heights, like a cat. She was not frightened to climb a ladder to go to the rooftop, and alternatively, she reassured the anxious workers with a brilliant smile. She was also dubbed the “boss of curiosity” for her shining, curious eyes that would wander all around to glance at anything.

In the drama, Seo Ji Hoon performs Lee Jae Sunshine, the operator of a cafe and a man of a chilly nature who avoids human interactions. Even so, on the set, the actor displays off his gentlemanly facet by caring for the solid and crew. Search engine marketing Ji Hoon, who normally listens to the employees associates on established and regularly delivers assist, drew praise from the crew for creating a warm ambiance.

Past but the very least, there’s Baegi, the cat who will act as Hong Jo with Kim Myung Soo. Unlike his light physical appearance in the drama, the cat playfully attained for the lens each time he noticed the camera. All through rehearsals, Baegi held up his entrance paws and made a cheerful pose, but when the shooting commenced, he professionally lovely gaze.

The creation crew praised the teamwork of Kim Myung Soo, Shin Ye Eun, Search engine marketing Ji Hoon, and Baegi and included, “As the filming progressed, all the employees associates stated, ‘It’s a combination of cast members [that’s so good that it] will hardly ever occur all over again.’ In 3 times, the comforting tale of ‘Meow the Key Boy’ will start off, so please look ahead to it.”

“Meow the Top secret Boy” will premiere on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki.

