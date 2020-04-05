Merba Wilson, New York City Restaurant Owner: “This is a life-changing thing. We are sad.”-60 mins

Sixteen years ago, Melba Wilson opened a Harlem restaurant, Melba, of the same name with the money saying, “I saved up under the mattress.” Over the years, Melba’s has become a lively neighborhood restaurant, serving American comfort food.

But three weeks ago, a new coronavirus pandemic dropped Wilson and her staff off the course. Mayor Bill de Brasio has ordered all restaurants in New York City to be closed or to switch to take-out and delivery-only operations. For Wilson and his staff, that order was life-changing. Twenty-four employees were fired, and Wilson said the consequences were severe.

“I think our lives are sad, as we know,” he told Scott Perry. “It’s like an ongoing death. It’s a period of ongoing grief. The scary thing is that you don’t know when it will end.”

Wilson said he was afraid of the health of staff who are now unemployed, and that fear has left her up late. “I’m worried about my 70s champ,” she said. “I’m worried about Josh, one of our bus boys who just knew what my girlfriend was expecting. She’s a phenomenal cook and count on her family to send money home to Africa. I’m worried about Mohammed. “

Melba’s is one of New York City’s 27,000 restaurants that struggle to survive with takeout and delivery alone. Full-service restaurants employ more than 300,000 workers in the city. Many restaurant owners, such as Wilson, hope that federal stimulus will provide some mitigation. But Wilson does not know when that remedy will come and how long it will last. “I hope it starts and some of the burden is reduced, but how long?”

“I personally believe that rent should be allowed during periods when closure is required,” Wilson said. “If you look at over 300,000 unemployed employees, that’s a huge number, and we’re really the economic engine of our community.”

