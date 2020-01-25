MercadoLibre offers services to stay competitive

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

According to a Reuters report, Mercado Pago, a unit of Argentina’s e-commerce platform MercadoLibre, is launching new services for its app-based wallet users to stay competitive in an increasingly crowded market.

The new services include cash withdrawal and credit line options. Mercado Pago has more than 220 million users in seven Latin American countries. According to Vice President Tulio Oliveira, Mercado Pago plans to expand its loan offering to reach new customers outside of its normal sphere.

“Our customer has a higher credit risk today, so we focused more on credit solutions than on investment solutions in our digital wallet,” he said.

As of September 2019, Mercado Pago had granted sellers $ 334.7 million in loans and consumers $ 84 million in loans.

The company also wants to give customers the option of withdrawing cash using a QR code and launching a credit and debit card business this year.

“We will gradually no longer use the services of other companies that purchase credit cards because we are fully operating our own,” said Oliveira.

Mercado Pago had $ 7.6 billion in transactions in the third quarter. The MercadoLibre platform accounted for $ 4 billion of this, which has never happened before.

Gabriela Szprinc, director of payments at Mercado Pago, said the company wanted its competitor PagSeguro Digital Ltd. overhaul in the number of card processing machines this year. Mercado Pago had 3.3 million processing machines in September and PagSeguro 5 million.

At the end of December, Mercado Pago announced that it had added PayPal as a checkout option for its e-commerce marketplace. The deal will allow Mercado Pago customers in Brazil and Mexico to use PayPal as a checkout option, and PayPal said the move could give users access to hundreds of thousands of new merchants. In early 2019, PayPal invested $ 750 million in Mercado Pago.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following: