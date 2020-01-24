Mercari purchases the Origami Rival Marketplace app

divide

divide

Mercari, the Japanese flea market app with almost 15 million users, announced on Thursday the purchase of Origami, a payment platform also in Japan. According to DealStreetAsia, the purchase amount is not known.

Mercari plans to merge Origami Pay with its own Merpay service to fight the competition from Softbank’s competitor app PayPay.

Mercari intends to compete against larger companies in the United States with similar business models to Craigslist and eBay, and intends to use the expansion to improve current money losses.

Origami not listed did not reveal any data on the total number of users and the demographic data. The app enables consumers to make payments using QR codes that are popular in Chinese and Indian markets.

Mercari’s IPO in June 2018 brought the company $ 7.4 billion. Last year, Mercari partnered with another company, Line, in anticipation of the coming week to conclude a mobile payment agreement to combat tough competition in Japan’s cashless payment area. The country is “one of the most cash-dependent economies in the world” and the government now intends to avert consumers from the traditional dependence on cash and double the transaction rates for cashless payments to 40 percent by 2027.

SoftBank acquired 23 million users when a previous discount of 10 billion yen ($ 90 million) led to high consumer demand in discount stores. A less effective attempt to get users excited about digital payments was Japanese convenience store operator Seven & Holdings, which unsuccessfully tried to increase the number of digital payments as customers saw the company’s 7pay service in 2019 after a cyber attack tasks on some users.

Japanese customers have long used online payment services for purchases such as train tickets. However, retailers have been slow to move away from traditional transaction agreements such as cash and credit cards. Despite the government’s encouragement and technology change in the consumer sectors, no cashless payment method has grown in importance.

