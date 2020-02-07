Merced College Offers Accelerated Nutrition Career Certificate

MERCED, California (KFSN) – A local valley school provides students with a fast track to start their nutrition careers.

It is not always easy to embark on a career in nutrition, but Merced College offers a solution to its students. In the fall of 2020, the food and nutrition program will offer several certificates as an accelerated option.

“This allows students to have time to get through and work and leave,” said former student Evan Fimbrez.

In just two semesters, students can earn a ServSafe manager certificate – the first step in a wide range of jobs in the nutrition field.

“They can be responsible for food in long-term care, in skilled nursing, hospitals, school food services, prisons, many job opportunities,” said Michelle Pecchenino, professor of food and nutrition.

Evan Fimbrez took advantage of the courses during his stay at Merced College and is now Director of Food and Nutrition Services at a local nursing and rehabilitation facility.

“I was already interested in the field, and it was a great start, foot in the door to get those field experiences, get those contacts and work my career,” said Fimbrez.

He says one of the best experiences as a student has been the 150 hours he has spent working in the field.

“I was going out into the community and being able to work in real kitchens and gain practical experience was great,” he said.

The program will offer courses on food security, food service management, basic cooking and food service production. If you would like to know more about the program, visit their website.

