Merced Police reveals new details in the filming of 4 teenagers

MERCED, California (KFSN) – Four teenagers are recovering after they were all shot dead in Merced on Thursday evening.

A criminal gang closed a section of Main Street after police rushed to the scene of the shooting with victims in several locations around 8:00 p.m.

“When our officers arrived, they located a total of 4 victims who were killed,” said Sgt. Rey Alvarez.

Alvarez says that several teenagers were hanging around this neighborhood when they were approached by a man across the street.

“At one point, there may have been a verbal confrontation with our suspect. And then our suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the group of miners.”

Investigators say the teens took off running in different directions, and they don’t believe anyone has fired back. All the victims were rushed to hospitals in the Modesto region. One of them was listed in critical condition and the other three were stable. At this point, the authorities are only looking for one suspected gunman.

“We are told that he is an adult man in his twenties or thirties and that he is heavy,” says Alvarez.

Detectives hope surveillance cameras from nearby businesses could help with the investigation.

But Action News spoke to two store owners who said that various problems with their cameras prevented them from catching the crime.

Erika Rocha is the owner of the mini-mall near the filming scene and hopes that it will not drive buyers away.

She says nothing has happened so badly in the past four years that her business has been open.

The police are still trying to find a reason in this case, and they do not yet know if the shooting was linked to a gang.

