merced-pupils-increase-funds-to-deliver-teenager-battling-brain-cancer-to-disneyland

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) — Each penny dropped into special containers at Yosemite Large School in excess of the past two months had a intent.

Connected Scholar Entire body Advisor Erika Azevedo states, “We usually have penny wars each and every as a most cancers/leukemia fundraiser, and this calendar year we made a decision to do it for a college student who graduated past yr.”

Larayna Tapetillo was diagnosed with a rare, inoperable sort of brain most cancers again in November. The 19-12 months-previous is going through radiation and chemotherapy but is also centered on experiencing the time she has remaining.

That is why leadership students at Yosemite Superior Faculty started increasing funds to enable mail Larayna to Disneyland.

Scholar Emilee Meza suggests, “I feel it is really good. I have always preferred to assist people, and I am acquiring the probability to do that listed here.”

The college students bought their complete campus involved in donating pennies to receive details for their individual 3rd period lecture rooms or contributing other change and expenditures to give their competition destructive details. The contest incorporated math and small business abilities, but the college students under no circumstances missing sight of why they had been raising the cash.

In the conclusion, they collected $539.43.

Fundraiser Chairperson Jessica Lopez suggests, “It feels excellent. I never satisfied her so I’m pleased that I bought to add to her desire, and I hope she gets to go. It feels actually very good.”

Larayna has under no circumstances been to Disneyland, so she and her mom are each quite excited to visit the Happiest Spot on Earth, and Ms. Azevedo could not be prouder of the perform her college students have carried out to aid make the encounter possible.

She claims, “It moves me due to the fact that’s what we want to do as educators is make a variance for our kids.”

Larayna’s mom has started off a Go Fund Me account to assistance pay out for expenditures associated to her professional medical care, as properly as other experiences she’s hoping to love.