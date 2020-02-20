[mercedes-cause-stir-by-reinventing-the-steering-wheel]

Mercedes are chasing their seventh successive title double this time, with Hamilton aiming to equal Michael Schumacher’s record seven drivers’ titles. — Reuters pic

BARCELONA, Feb 20 ― Mercedes introduced intrigue to System 1 tests now with television photographs demonstrating Lewis Hamilton moving his car’s steering wheel forwards and backwards as he drove.

The system appeared to change the alignment of the front wheels, with the 6-times environment champion pulling the wheel in the direction of him on the straights and pushing it back as he approached corners.

Complex director James Allison was coy about the information of a program he said was recognized within the workforce as DAS (Dual-Axis Steering).

“It’s novel idea,” he instructed reporters. “It just introduces an further dimension to the steering for the driver that we hope will be practical in the course of the 12 months.

“Precisely how we use it, and why we use it, that’s one thing we like to preserve to ourselves.”

Mercedes are chasing their seventh successive title double this period, with Hamilton aiming to equal Michael Schumacher’s file seven drivers’ titles.

The team started final calendar year with 8 wins in a row, despite Ferrari getting an impressively brief vehicle in screening.

Screening is not sure by the same regulations as grand prix weekends, with groups often hoping out developments they may well hardly ever race.

Asked irrespective of whether Mercedes were worried the governing FIA may possibly rule the gadget unlawful, Allison said they experienced been chatting about it for some time, protection was not an issue and it was within just the regulations.

“This is just not news to the FIA,” he mentioned. “The regulations are really crystal clear about what is permitted on steering devices and I’m really self-assured that it matches all of all those specifications.”

“I’m just happy we’ve obtained it on the vehicle, it seems to be useable and we’ll obtain out over the coming times how much advantage it brings us.”

Hamilton reported he experienced only just one early morning employing it, did not uncover it distracting and was inspired to see his staff were being continuing to innovate to remain ahead of the sport.

Allison mentioned the steering wheel represented “only the tip of the iceberg of equivalent stuff” concealed out of sight across the automobile.

“Each of the new cars and trucks we bring to the monitor are festooned with innovation,” he explained. “It’s just they are not usually as obvious to you as a stand-by yourself process like this exactly where you can see it with your personal eyes.

“One of the items that presents me significant satisfaction from performing at Mercedes is to be element of a workforce that isn’t going to just transform the sausage (equipment) take care of each and every year.” ― Reuters