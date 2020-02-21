[mercedes-das-innovation-will-not-be-permitted-below-the-rules-of-f1-2021]

Ahead and backward movement is not authorized beneath the rules of 2021

The innovative Mercedes mobile steering wheel can only be used in 2020 with the unit presently prohibited by the 2021 restrictions.

As rival teams contemplate whether or not or not to present their personal DAS (Dual-Axis Steering) system for the next time soon after Mercedes amazed the sport with its presentation throughout Check A single, it has been confirmed that this sort of a product will not be permitted subsequent year. when the F1 principles are getting reviewed.

The F1 2021 regulations had been initially revealed last Oct and Write-up 10.5 states that "the realignment of the steering wheels … need to be uniquely described by a monotonic perform of the one-wheel rotation place,quot.

FIA job director Michael Masi mentioned at a press meeting on Friday: "You have been really wise to recognize the change to the technical polices of 2021."

"We will see what teams can develop, in individuals limitations of what was penned for polices in 2021."

Sky Sports Information & # 39 Craig Slater noted from Barcelona: "The FIA ​​knew about this system that Mercedes was establishing. Mercedes contacted them in their progress to make confident it would be lawful this time."

"But this will be an innovation for only one particular period."