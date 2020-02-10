Mercedes unveils 2020 livery that adds red to silver, while Toto Wolff Lewis Hamilton delivers contract update

Following the announcement of a new partnership with Ineos, Mercedes has announced its colors for the 2020 Formula 1 season and added red to the famous silver.

The petrochemical giant has signed a five-year contract with the current F1 world champion, the branding of which is highlighted in red on the airbox and the front wing.

The Mercedes agreement with Ineos was announced on Monday

The partnership will introduce red in the paint scheme for Mercedes 2020

The rest of the design is traditional Mercedes and uses silver, green and black – apart from a small area.

The red star that was added to the vehicle after the death of Niki Lauda last May in memory of the former world champion remains surrounded by the traditional silver stars on the engine cover.

The livery was shown on last year’s W10, and the Mercedes 2020 car will be unveiled on February 14th

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke at the unveiling and said keeping Lewis Hamilton “is the obvious couple for the future,” despite doubts about the future of the six-time world champion.

The Brackley-based team has yet to commit to the 2021 season, and discussions are ongoing with the race directors over a number of disagreements. But it will be even more urgent to get Hamilton to sign a contract extension.

The 35-year-old left the contract at the end of the year and was associated with a change of shock to Ferrari in order to achieve Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world championships.

“It’s the obvious pairing for the future,” said Wolff of Hamilton. “We want the fastest man in the fastest car, and I know Lewis wants to be in the fastest car.”

Wolff then announced that he had not spoken to Hamilton since the team’s Christmas party last December.

“We are out 10 months a year and in winter we leave ourselves alone,” he added.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes future is still in doubt

“We said we would continue our discussions when he is back from America and we started the season.

“Lewis has proven that he is the best current driver and in the medium and long term I would hope that we can continue to deliver technology to the best driver.”

Mercedes unveiled the new paint job for the 2019 W10, with the car being seen for the first time on 2020 on Friday when it hits the track in Silverstone.

The pre-season tests begin five days later in Barcelona.