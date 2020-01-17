Merchantized identity thieves caught with 80 stolen credit cards, 100 checks

Merced Police arrested two people who allegedly stole mail and the identities of several people.

Police said Rosalinda Garcia, 34, and Mark Fenton, 36, held more than 80 credit cards, 100 checks, and registration documents, all stolen or illegally obtained, in their Merced home.

Equipment used to carry out false checks was also found at their home.

Police began investigating in November when several victims reported that mail was stolen from their homes, which resulted in their identity being stolen.

Unauthorized credit cards were opened in their name and money was taken from their checking account.

Fenton and Garcia were both sentenced to Merced County jail on multiple charges of theft.

Persons with information about this crime are asked to contact Detective Jeremy Salyers at (209) 388-7771 or the Tipster line of the Merced Police Service at (209) 385-4725.

