“Merciless” Mary McGee in action on February 8th on the homecoming show

RINGSIDE 19/01/2020

Gary, Indiana’s “Merciless” Mary McGee returns to northwest Indiana on Saturday, February 8, after conquering the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Junior Welterweight World Championship in her first title defense.

McGee has made Gary, IN promising and happy with her December triumph and has always wanted to create a World Cup for her people, her city!

In early December, McGee mercilessly destroyed former master Ana Laura Esteche to take possession of the light blue IBF leather and gold belt.

On February 8, the Hammond Civic Center in neighboring Hammond, IN, will host a legendary action night with 6 champions in 6 professional fights for women, 2 matchups for women’s world championships, numerous international prospects and a wealth of action in one ring in one evening instead of.

4 Champs Promotions present this international showdown in collaboration with DiBella Entertainment, Team Empire Management, the McGee House of Champions, the LRP Network and #NextGenChamp.

In the main event, McGee (26-3, 14 KO) proudly defends her IBF belt against Australia’s best-placed Super Lightweight Deanha “Silencer” Hobbs (8-1, 5 KOs).

The co-main event will be with former champion Christina “Medusa” Linardatou (12-2, 6 KOs) in her attempt to win the World Boxing Organization’s (WBO) Super Lightweight Championship in a fight against Prisca “The Warrior” Vicot (11th – 6, 2 KOs) from France.

Always charismatic Melissa “Lil Miss Tyson” from St. Vil (12-4-4, 1 KO), originally from Haiti and now living in Brooklyn, NY, turns 10 against Canadian competitor Jessica “The Cobra” – Round lightweight match winning Camara (7-1).

Bantamweight Prospect Ebanie “Blonde Bomber” Bridges (3-0, 2 KOs) from Australia makes her US debut in a 6-round fight against Crystal “Baby Faced Assassin” Hoy (6-10-4, 3 KOs) from Kansas ,

Chicago’s first female world champion and stubborn boxer Leatitia “Baby Girl” Robinson (15-1, 9 KOs) returns after a 10-year break in a 6-round fight with New Yorker Claire Hafner (4-2).

Robinson won the middleweight title of the International Women’s Boxing Association (IWBF) in 2002 before winning the middleweight championship of the International Women’s Boxing Association (WIBA) in 2004 and held on until 2006.

The Chicago suburb “Savage” Sarah French (4-2-1) from the northwest was also included in the show in Scotland after her welterweight World Cup challenge by the International Boxing Organization (IBO) with Hannah Rankin. The opponent will be named shortly.

Brian Cohen, owner of Team Empire Management, said: “With the return of its champion, northwest Indiana is getting the best piece of cake it has ever tasted. Mary is a talented boxer and now an honorable champion! Mary wanted to bring a championship to her hometown and I am more than thrilled to be able to tell her people what they want.

Cohen continued: “We’re bringing all walks of life to Hammond, Indiana to experience a unique show and experience you shouldn’t miss! Hammond Civic Center is going to hammer! There is only one place to be on February 8th! Hammond Civic Center! Be here to celebrate first hand and live with your champion! “

Special appearances by the former super middleweight champion of the Boxing Association (WBA) Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon-Espinoza and the former middleweight world champion of the Boxing Council (WBC) Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis.

Additional battles include:

* World ranking super welterweight Charles Conwell (11-0, 8 KOs) from Cleveland, Ohio

* Undefeated middleweight Isaiah Steen (13-0, 10 KOs) from Cleveland, Ohio

* Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s super light Rolando Vargas (4-0, 4 KOs)

During this event, the doors will open at 4:00 p.m. The preview begins at 5:00 p.m. with the First Bell at 6:00 p.m.

Hammond Civic Center – 5825 Sohl Ave, Hammond, IN 46320