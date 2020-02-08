Mercurial Moods Thanks to Uranus of Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

A square of Mercury and Uranus gives communication a precarious twist. Happy people can let themselves be carried away by a friendly moment and make promises they don’t want to make when their mood drops. Sad people move forward with decisions that make no sense in a better mood. It is safest to communicate with people who are within their normal range.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). All elements of the zodiac work together. The earth is not possible without water, air and fire. You go in search of different alliances and together you create what nobody could think of.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). The start of a relationship looks like a winter morning walk. The cold says ‘roll back’ in the beginning, but give it a few laps to see if the internal temperatures adjust to ensure a pleasantly invigorating experience.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). People will put a lot of effort into avoiding a bruise, but there is a great chance of this kind of pain for those who risk it. There was never a more favorable circumstance to refine someone’s image quickly and nicely.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Many have lost their balance towards the copper ring. The energy of anticipation can go wrong and needs to be managed carefully. Too much excitement can spoil the deal. Step away, distract yourself, relax, come back.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Sometimes you like to find out what people know you’re not because it’s interesting. But now it’s much more than that. There is money on demand. Ask it plainly.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You could win, but is it worth it right now? When victory comes at someone else’s expense, you always look over your shoulder, waiting for things to catch you up when the tide inevitably turns.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). There is no one who can handle you in any way. Some have sensitivity, others finesse, others a way to make you feel like a star. When you don’t expect someone to perform at all levels, you enjoy what each does well.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). You are not this emotion that you have. No matter how pleasant or uncomfortable it is, it is a feeling that you have and not an integral part of your identity. There is peace in pulling these things apart.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Respect is the foundation of good relationships; it makes things easier so that you can give and receive the benefit of the doubt when things are not going according to plan.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). While you may not know the pain or joy of another person, something deep within you resonates with a taste of it to help you understand, empathize, and respond in ways that make everyone feel less alone.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). It is easy to focus on the relationships that give you dividends. There is also something important that you get from maintaining relationships that seem to be shortcomings at the moment. Time will tell.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Restrictions serve to intensify your wanderlust. If someone tells you you can’t do that, it only reinforces you to prove them wrong. Whatever is in the bottle now appears, under pressure.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 18). Brilliant and driven, you will startle with the power of a plan. Things will derail and adjustments must be made. You can get back on the right track in the right way. Perseverance allows you to claim the many treasures on your path that were not necessarily what you were aiming for and are all the more delightful. Libra and Pisces are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 48, 27, 11 and 33.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “Having a large triangle in my map is good, right?”

Yes, when used wisely. The large triangle is an important planetary configuration in which three planets in the same element (earth, air, fire, water) form an equilateral triangle in your birth chart. Whatever element your triangle is in, indicates where you have a natural talent. Ignore it at your own risk! You must use what you have or lose, but you must also maintain the harmony and balance within yourself as you do it. If your large triangle is fire, you are at your best when you are active and in the spotlight, but you have to watch out for burnout. If you have an earthly triangle, you thrive on implementing structure in your environment. Make sure you take a few risks and are not too predictable; keep it fresh. If you have an air trine, you have a talent for making mental and / or social connections, but you can feel uncomfortable with deep emotions. If your triangle is water, you are good at reading the vibes of a room, but this can also make you vulnerable to psychic attacks from the negativity of others. Protect yourself!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Widely regarded as the greatest leading man of the golden Hollywood era, Carey Grant was one of the most famous entertainers of the 20th century. The classic Capricorn is still very popular and is often mentioned because of its timeless sense of style. Grant was born when the sun and Mercury were in the stylish Capricorn and Venus, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune in a sophisticated Sagittarius.

