Mercury and the Monkey Mind by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

As Mercury enters the intellectual kingdom of Aquarius, you remain aware of your two spirits – the thought generator of the monkey spirit and the floating angel who chooses which thoughts seem useful enough to act upon. In short, to identify with or to believe in the thoughts that will overthrow you is to make a deal with monkeys instead of angels.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Many beliefs come from osmosis and we are not even aware that they can adopt them from the people around us. That is why asking your beliefs regularly is so important. You will ask today at least 10 times “is this true?”

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). The creative process brings you joy, and that’s not all! There is also impatience, wonder, envy, excitement, frustration, flow, shame, laughter, satisfaction and countless other emotions – all for the low, low price of diving.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). The twins can see things more easily from different angles than the rest, and yet it is important to keep one story for everyone today when consistency matters. What story? Check your heart.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You will mingle with the world with enthusiasm and look for a greater experience. It’s the way to find out how people think, what their pain points are and how you could help.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Relationships come and go when needs change. People are transactions like that. There are very few ties that go beyond immediate circumstances that do not depend on a conflict of interests. Cherish that; keep them holy.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Most bad habits can be bent more easily than broken. Prick, puncture and lean on your patterns to see how flexible they are. What is needed may not be a blunt force, but a twist.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). It is natural to imagine that you are very different from other people, while in fact it is likely that the very specific and unique feelings that you have been handling by people for thousands of years. Parts.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). As you try to improve, don’t turn your internal world into a battlefield where the you of your dreams fight against the you of your nightmares. Tenderness and inclusion are the way. Accept yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). When you are out of curiosity, a need for a challenge or a desire to grow yourself, everything works well. Do not take action because you think it will bring you love. Love is a connection of being, not doing.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Children in the playground scream freely and for a wide range of non-anger related reasons, including joy, pleasure, alarm and liberation. Your screams are now on the inside. You will benefit if you listen and interpret them.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). The work you do to build relationships may not feel like work for you, but it is. By connecting as you do, you get the benefit of a strong support system, a network to call, friendships that fascinate you and love, sweet love.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Other people do not see the whole of who you are, a fact that you are sometimes happy about and sometimes lonely about. Continue to work on accepting this truth of the human condition that affects everyone.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 16). Harmony is your power and superpower on this solar trip. You become a peacemaker, contact person, diplomat or contract negotiator. You lose yourself at work for weeks on end, a blessing because being in the flow of your passion fills your mind. New mentors help you find the way to earn with what you excite. Leo and Sagittarius love you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 44, 21 and 40.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “My daughter recently won 30 pounds and I know it bothers her. What can I do to help her get back into shape? I am a bit limited in my reach because she lives in a different state and because she happens to be 40 years old. But still, I am her mother. I am cancer, very intuitive and my daughter has always listened to me. We are very connected. Connected in such a way that I sometimes feel that if I eat healthily and exercise, it will also help her. Anyway, maybe I can say something to help. “

No, there isn’t. Stay out of it. Focus on your own health and fitness and stay out of business. I appreciate how connected you are to your daughter. It is true that cancer is very intuitive. It is also the sign of mothers. I have no doubt that your care goes deep. That makes it even more important that you recognize the boundaries between you and your daughter, accept her as she is and relinquish the need to control her. At the age of 40 she is more than able to make her own decisions.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Capricorn women are known for their lasting beauty, but super model Kate Moss elevates the concept with her relentless popularity. Does her inherent Capricorn respect for all timeless and elegant things have anything to do with it? The style icon, born under a mysterious, sensual Scorpio moon, is known as a connoisseur of vintage couture with a passion for antiques.

