Mercury Goes Vegan from Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

What do you think about Mercury’s Capricorn trip so far? Not really candy and leisure, Capricorn energy is happy to remind us that a good life means doing what you don’t want to do, and a great life means doing more what you don’t want to do. The habits that will support us will be difficult to win and something that resembles eating vegetables.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Your desire to achieve worldly success will impress. It is as if you just do not see the limits, and therefore the limits, if any, are not for you today.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You wonder how you can achieve everything on your list. It is indeed not possible to do it alone. Divide it into two categories: what is easy to teach and to delegate and what can only be done by you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). People want to earn what they get. Do not offer rewards without taking this principle into account. Asking people to do something small and easy is better than giving something away for free today.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). The old saying is, “If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.” This grammatically incorrect adage saves you time and money today while you can concentrate on what is really “broke”.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You call people back when you are ready and when you have a reason that is fascinating enough, and this goes both ways. That is why you are comfortable with the timing of life. It is something to find out, not to go against it.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You will be encouraged to make money, and an important deal will come together for you as if it is completely determined by your attitude and will. Maybe this is really the case!

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You usually think of tackling household chores as a means to an end, but today you will find that all the efforts you make to clean, clean and organize your world are attractive, interesting and even will be enjoyable.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Your people will be a bit like the door to a store today. You have to push a bit to get in and do some business, but not too hard or too powerful. Take a moment to find out what is needed.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). There is little that can be compared to the excitement of someone who understands your value and challenges you to learn and to be and to bring even more to the table.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You don’t always care about the same things that your loved ones do, but today exciting developments in meaningful projects will bring you and yours.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Every bargain you make means your end (the one you have full control over) and theirs (those for your influence, reward, bribery, leverage and threats and yet it is ultimately up to them to control).

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Success includes a checklist. The great thing about a checklist is that every item gets the same property on the list and that you miss both the obvious things and the not so obvious things.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 29). It is a passionate journey on solar energy. You get the kind of attention and experiences that you most desire. Because you learn to trust life, you return to a childish miracle and impose a few unrealistic expectations on it, so that you face an exciting future. You will enjoy a reward that counts only a few elites. Libra and Scorpio love you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 39 and 45.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD: The last sweet separation of the year will be a happy triangle between Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus. If you have not been afraid to state what you want because you thought it was too big a question or because you could not see its usefulness, consider strongly requesting the universe. What you may well learn is that it is not up to you to determine the scale or parameters of what can be done. In many cases, getting what you want will help others. Either way, it’s important to face fear and challenge our fear. The worst that can happen is refused or assessed, both of which have more to do with those who deny and judge than with the source of a request.

The New Year begins in the solemn spirit of the Pisces Moon and wastes no time in taking action with a moon shift to Aries and a powerful conjunction of Mercury and Jupiter in Capricorn. This aspect serves as a checklist in the air. It is as if the universe tells us exactly what steps we need to take to create a certain result. The bad news is that there are no shortcuts. The good news is that there will be no secret requirements. Results go to those who are willing to do the work and to check those boxes.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Ted Danson has been at the top of his game for more than three decades, cooler than ever in the role of a fiery demon in “The Good Place.” Strong earth sign influences correspond to Danson’s environmental awareness. The Capricorn has been actively sharing since the age of 12, inter alia through his book, “Oceana: Our Endangered Oceans and What We Can Do To Save Them.”

