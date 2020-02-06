Mercury leads the way through Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Lao Tzu said, “A leader is best when people hardly know that he exists, when his work is done, his purpose is fulfilled, they will say,” we did it ourselves. “” This change from Mercury to powerful Capricorn, the sign of authority figures, is an opportunity to choose who you are going to follow, review previous decisions and tune in to those whose diaries serve the whole.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You can view a challenge as an unfair obstacle thrown in your path or you can see it as a test to reveal how far you have come, how competent you are and where you can focus your efforts on control.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). On the one hand, creative people can easily get bored by circumstances that do not inspire them. On the other hand, remarkably creative ideas are born by pushing boredom to new possibilities.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). The social media influencer lost followers by putting themselves on Paris instead of actually going there. There is no substitute for appearing in real life, and everyone knows the difference.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Symptoms are never the problem. Symptoms are the SOS message in a bottle that is sent from the island of the problem. Do not pick up the bottle or attempt to comfort it. Go find the island. That is where help is needed.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). We always change, but not always in the direction that we want to change. That is why everyone needs a witness. Trusted friends and loved ones, competent professions and objective strangers offer an external perspective.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Some shrink for danger. Others are looking for it. And you neither. You meet life as it comes, assess your risk and act. This is the cold-blooded approach to self-confident life.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). It will be fairly easy to get your way today. It’s just a few steps. 1. Establish a communication line. 2. Ask. Heaven is set up to favor your diplomatic skills.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Write about your daily life, including the small details of food, self-care, thoughts and routines. You get objectivity, insight and appreciation that extends both inside and out.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You respect a careful decision-making process when you see it and you take into account the experiences of others before you make your own choice. This is the smart way and it will pay off.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You give people what they want, only if you are sure that you can do this for the right reasons. To prevent future resentment, you need to find out what is in it for you. If the answer is only “charity” and you feel good about it, that’s enough.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). A can has meaning. Minute gestures convey deep and complicated emotions. Attention flows to certain things and does not flow to others and the trail of that attention is a journey and a story.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You know the difference between small and large gifts. It has nothing to do with size or money value and everything with the intention, affection and care that is included in the package.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 28). This solar return tends towards the deeper recesses of the soul. Of which you have no idea, you receive instructions that lead to both personal and professional treasures. A win in March will be a highlight, just like the work you do with someone younger and the learning that you get in a formal environment. Taurus and Virgo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 38, 7, 20, 22 and 16

COUNTING UP TO 2020: With the Mercury change, we are considering the improvements that we will make in 2020. It is easier to improve if you are dealing with what can be described and implemented with clear and factual information. But most things that you want to improve (relationships, fitness, body image, performance orientation) touch the area of ​​emotion, which automatically requires solutions that are just as nuanced, complex and subjective as the problem in question. The only thing you can do is do your best.

The practical earth drawing energy that prevails in these skies suggests that an approach that could help is to stay as close as possible to a scientific method. What about the problem is measurable? Start there. And be as honest as possible with your reviews. Perhaps the photo you are looking at is so far removed from the ideal that it evokes intense feelings and a tendency to be overwhelmed. That is when you need to focus smaller. Show the ambition. Choose explanation instead of apologies. Statements are relatively unbiased statements of what happened, related to pure data. Apologies are emotional buffers thrown into the gap of what happened and what was expected. They are less helpful than explanations, because they are messy and malleable due to their emotional load. Venus traveling in Aquarius will be an ally in achieving the kind of perspective that makes exciting breakthroughs possible.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: John Legend has crowned the entire season with the release of a luxury version of his album ‘A Legendary Christmas’. The Capricorn star began his career working with artists from the top list and soon went to the top with his own song. 1 single “All of Me”. Natal moon and Mercury in Sagittarius bring the passion and sophistication, while in Leo Jupiter is completely showmanship.

