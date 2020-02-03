Mercury Warning by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Mercury in Pisces comes with a gentle warning not to let you be overwhelmed by showers. Yes, we can stumble in moods. We can also produce them by controlling a range of conditions that we have under control. Take the time to put yourself in the mood that you think works best for the situation, as fate is often determined by our attitude.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Although you can do your best work under the pressure of people who watch, it is important to also work alone. Solo repetition is how your muscles (including emotional and intellectual muscles) get their memory. Practice!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You thought you knew what you wanted in life, and that framework was good then. Things are different now. Ask yourself a few questions today to find out what will help you in the next 10 weeks.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). “It’s my job to keep faces clean and nobody knows the stubble I’ve seen.” – Advertisement in Burma-Shave, circa 1950. Your task will be to keep faces clean or save, and you will be terribly good towards it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Emotions drive thoughts as much as thoughts emotions. You can remove this from both sides. Decide to feel better, laugh, sing a little, hug yourself. Also tell yourself that you are doing fine, because you are.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Giving priority to current wishes in a way that they infringe on the happiness of tomorrow – that is the stuff of child’s play. Maturity offers the kind of well-rounded focus that prevents you from stealing the future for a bit of pleasure.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). The appearance of things is important to you. This is not superficiality; in fact, it cannot be further removed. The visual is a communication, and you give enough to ensure that it communicates the right thing.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). It feels like you don’t have time to do the regiment that you want to do, but it comes down to exercise giving you more energy than necessary. It is a corner stone habit that comes in handy. Move and be happy.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Ideally, you believe in your ability to permanently solve the problem, even if it is a deep-rooted habit. If you don’t believe it, that’s fine. Just act like you believe and one day you will.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). What enables you to be your best self? A fair amount of structure and a solid routine. Having control over one sector in life gives you the confidence to learn, grow and take risks in other sectors.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You can choose what you want to believe. Some thoughts float in with the tide. Some thoughts are intentionally collected and secured to form lighthouses of the mind. Some thoughts are destiny.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). The funny part of a revolution is that sometimes you don’t know that you have one. It is as if you are standing in a wave stream and feel that first jerk: soft enough, and yet it is already too late.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Movements are not always progress. Because it is in dance, movements can return the body to an earlier position just as easily. In fact, a good dance will do this, because patterns are an important element in the organization.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (3 February). This return from the sun will be a self-confidence booster, a spiritual uplift and a true proponent. You prefer fate and you pay it in advance. Because of the adventure that is friendship, you will end up where you never thought you would be. In the spring, your professionalism and passion go hand in hand towards promotion. Scorpio and cancer are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 2, 33 and 1.

ASTROLOGICAL SUBJECT, JEALOUSY: “Holidays, how can social media be something positive in my life? Right now it makes me cry because I can’t stop noticing how happy my exes seem to be, and yes, I have the pages of their current girlfriends crawling to see what happens there. Sometimes I think I only use coffee and blinds. Help out! I’m a capricorn. “

Ambitious Capricorn knows that you get nowhere in life by not being aware of what other people are doing. But being aware has its own problems, especially if you take other people’s business personally and make a line-by-line comparison with them about business. Anyway, I think there is a possibility here for you.

I used to regard jealousy as ‘the monster with the green eyes’. That is the usual description, but I have begun to develop a different relationship with this powerful emotion – one that allows acceptance and even the welcome of jealous feelings. integrated into my self-awareness. Jealousy is no longer a monster to blame; rather, jealousy is a friendly radiologist. I will comment on this tomorrow, so please come back!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: From Australian soap operas to blockbusters, Aquarius actress Isla Fisher records her celebrity and claims to have a “relaxed attitude”. Her map says it’s true, with the birth sun in witty and progressive Aquarius, and Mercury and Venus in sober Capricorn. Search for Fisher in the upcoming ‘Blithe Spirit’, a romantic comedy based on the beloved play Noel Coward.

