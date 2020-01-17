Mercury’s Bright Mind Vitamin from Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

An adage from the old east says: “Cut wood for the lighting, carry water. After lighting, chop wood, carry water. And so it goes. The movements of this day will be remarkably similar to the movements of the days before, but this first full day of Mercury in Aquarius brings a clarity of mind that provides an entirely different experience.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). You will carefully consider spending on investments in all currencies, with money being the least important. Money can be earned, while you can get time in return.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). The new deal that you come up with is completely free of old luggage and has the best chance to thrive in results that satisfy all parties and promote goodness in the world.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Giving someone what he did not expect and what he did not ask for is an opportunity to confuse someone – or annoy him. Anyway, it is a risk that you dare to find (just enough to be bored) enough.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Honor the instinct to save your energy. You probably feel that this drama swirl is not worth your engagement. There is also something exciting on the horizon that you want to be ready for.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Communication will be complicated. It is not so easy to express the emotions that arise – yet you will feel compelled. This could be the perfect storm from which great art comes.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You are an expert and this is just the beginning of what you become. Here comes a scenario that you are over qualified to deal with, and yet solutions evade you. It is a chance to make your net wider.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). Sometimes you talk by heart and it doesn’t work out the way you want. But most people hear your intentions and your heart. Or that or they hear what they want to hear, over which you have no control.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Why should you integrate your body and mind? Because every division that exists here cuts you off from your joy. Happiness requires both the vital presence of your body and the consciousness of your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). For the short-term profit is a mistake in the long term. The adult choice seems less attractive, but the immature choice will be embarrassing afterwards.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). There is an island in you where you can take refuge, where peace, love and freedom exist forever. You don’t have to wait until it becomes difficult to go there.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). We bear every indelible ancestry, especially our spiritual ancestry. You don’t have to worry about what happened in a previous life. This has followed many lessons. You apply one today.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Your ability to concentrate will be exceptional today. Use this well to handle heavy and complex cases. You could really come up with the most unique answer in the world.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 17). Really, this solar trip will be a wild ride. The competition is getting harder for you. Although it seems counter-intuitive to sport, you approach it with compassion and a sincere desire to learn as much as possible from the game, which improves your position and makes so much more possible than you dreamed. Libra and Gemini love you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 15, 37 and 9.

WEEKEND LOVE PREDICTION: RAM: You are embraced by the person you want the most from. TAURUS: People are more complex than any mathematical problem that you could ever work and need your full attention to find out. GEMINI: When your heart is light, no cloud cover can prevent you from bathing in emotional sunshine. CANCER: In a mood to share, your usual boundaries fade away. This can work if you ensure that you are in the company of quality people. LEO: Before love comes to smile. VIRGO: Keats said that beauty is truth, truth, beauty. Is the adage still applicable in a post-insta filter world? LIBRA: Some of your talents don’t translate to those who don’t have a relationship, but those who get you (SET ITSL) really understand you and will applaud endlessly. SCORPIO: When nerves act, that is a blessing. Extra energy equals extra magnetism. SAGITTARIUS: It is easier to avoid temptation when you are with people whose habits you admire. CAPRICORN: a strong inner urge to connect tends towards popularity. AQUARIUS: You have a happy talent for recovery this weekend and you get the chance to find something lost. FISHING: Resist the urge to spill your heart or make a confession, because you will only regret it.

PAIR OF THE WEEKEND: We all feel that there is a discrepancy between the self that walks in the world and the inner. We believe there must be more for us than the people around us have seen, and we are right about that. Scorpio and Capricorn can see something in each other – something other than what the rest of the people see and closer to, if not more wonderful, than the known self.

