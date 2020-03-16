Mercy and Memorial Hospitals carry out new customer limitations owing to coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Well being Mercy and Memorial Hospitals is putting new customer suggestions in position as of now thanks to the coronavirus.

Dignity Overall health said it advises clients to benefit from emergency rooms when signs and symptoms are critical, such as substantial fever, shortness of breath or problems breathing. Individuals need to contact their regular wellness treatment service provider by cellphone to start with if they are encountering signs or symptoms like cough, minimal-grade fever or other respiratory problems.

Listed here is a complete listing of the new guidelines:

If you are emotion unwell (fever, sniffles, cough, respiratory signs and symptoms and sneezing) you should return house, unless looking for treatment.

Be sure to leave children underneath the age of 18 at home, except if trying to find treatment for them.

Doorways will open up at 5 a.m. only for sufferers with scheduled methods. Those with scheduled methods are limited to two adult people for each working day.

Approved website visitors will be allowed to enter Memorial Clinic from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Mercy Clinic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Site visitors of non-isolation people will be confined to two grownup people per affected person for every day. Visitors of people in isolation will be restricted to a single grownup customer for each day and ought to use individual protecting devices.

Two site visitors for each day will be permitted visitation to Memorial Hospital’s Labor & Supply Department and Household Treatment Models only a person visitor after 6:30 p.m.

Two visitors for each working day will be authorized visitation to Mercy Hospital’s Household Treatment Delivery Center only just one customer following 7 p.m.

Visitors to pediatric units like the neonatal intense care device will be constrained to moms and dads only with an arm band.

Right away visits should really be confined to a person guardian. Mother and father exhibiting symptoms of disease these kinds of as fever, sniffles, cough, and respiratory indications and sneezing will not be permitted to check out.

Overnight stays with crucial treatment and comfort and ease care individuals will be dealt with on a circumstance-by-situation basis.

Older people exhibiting indicators of ailment this sort of as fever, sniffles, cough, and respiratory indicators and sneezing will not be permitted to visit.

Clients in the Unexpected emergency Section will be limited to a person visitor for each day.

Kids under the age of 18 will not be permitted in the Unexpected emergency Space except if they are seeking treatment.