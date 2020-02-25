‘mercy’-hitmaker-duffy-breaks-silence-to-demonstrate-very-long-absence-from-new-music

Musician Duffy has shared an emotive publish this night detailing how she was attacked and kidnapped in an ordeal that lasted “some times.”

In reaction to followers thinking about her ongoing absence from recording and touring, Duffy mentioned she was prompted to share information about her ordeal right after opening up about her encounters to a journalist past summer season.

In the article, Duffy mentioned she had been “raped and drugged and held captive over some days” and that her subsequent restoration “took time.”

“Many of you surprise what took place to me, where by did I disappear to and why,” Duffy wrote. “A journalist contacted me, he discovered a way to get to me and I advised him anything this earlier summer season. He was form and it felt so amazing to last but not least converse.

“The reality is, and please have confidence in me I am okay and harmless now, I was raped and drugged and held captive around some days. Of system I survived. The restoration took time. There is no mild way to say it.”

You can read through the publish in entire beneath.

Duffy went on to say she will be sharing a “spoken interview” in just the subsequent number of months, and advised her enthusiasts: “If you have any queries I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred really like and sincere appreciation for your kindness in excess of the a long time.”

Describing her conclusion not to share the facts beforehand, Duffy included: “…In the very last ten years, the countless numbers and thousands of days I fully commited to seeking to feel the sunshine in my heart yet again, the sun does now glow.

“You question why I did not pick to use my voice to specific my agony? I did not want to present the planet the disappointment in my eyes. I requested myself, how can I sing from the coronary heart if it is broken? And gradually it unbroke.”

Duffy additional: “Please respect this is a light go for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family members. Be sure to help me to make this a constructive expertise.”

The Welsh singer signed a document offer in 2007: her album ‘Rockferry’ turned the ideal-offering record of 2008 in the British isles.

For assistance and advice with sexual assault you can contact:



Rape Disaster – Helpline: 0808 802 9999



Victim Assistance – Helpline: 0333 300 6389



The Survivors Rely on – Helpline: 0808 801 0818



Ladies From Rape