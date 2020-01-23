Mercy only shows that real heroes live among us Michael B Jordan | Jamie Foxx

Believe the hype: there are real heroes among us. They just don’t always wear cloaks.

Just Mercy, the new crime drama starring Michael B. Jordan (Creed) and Academy Award winners Jamie Foxx (Baby Driver) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), follows the real story of American lawyer, author and reform activist Bryan Stevenson and his historic struggle for justice.

After graduating from Harvard University, young defender Stevenson (played by Jordan) travels to Alabama for one of his first cases, that of Walter McMillian (Foxx) – a black man who was wrongly sentenced to death in 1987, a white 18-year-old Mrs.

Michael B. Jordan (left) as Bryan Stevenson and Jamie Foxx (right) as death row inmate Walter McMillian in “Just Mercy”. (Warner Bros)

McMillian’s conviction came despite numerous pieces of evidence to prove his innocence and the fact that the main testimony against him came from a motivated criminal.

Stevenson finds support from Eva Ansley (Larson) to develop an argument for McMillian’s freedom. But the newly discovered team faces heinous racial prejudice and roadblocks from local law enforcement agencies that threaten their progress at every turn.

In 2020, it’s hard to believe that an innocent man could be sentenced to death for a crime he didn’t commit because he didn’t have access to adequate representation. However, this still applies – and even more so to people with skin color, especially in the United States, where the death penalty is actively used.

“I think one of the big problems is that we have a system that treats you better when you are rich and guilty than when you are poor and innocent,” Stevenson told 9Honey Celebrity and journalists during an December interview in New York City.

To date, Stevenson has helped hundreds of detainees.

Stevenson (Jordan) put his life and career on the line of a man who was found guilty from the start. (Warner Bros)

“So I think the film is very important to give people an insight into what happens when we tolerate inequality and injustice,” he continued.

“The performances are so powerful. That is what I love about the actors, they have brought my clients to life, the people I have worked with and you see the humanity and dignity of people in a way were convicted that caused you to think slightly differently about this question, why we kill people to show that killing is wrong. “

There are many Hollywood films about criminal injustice, so Just Mercy tried to develop a different lens for a permanent problem. Avoid excessive images of the brutality of prison life that we expect on the screen.

Jordan, a producer of the film, adds: “I think it was a decision. Bryan Stevenson’s memoirs are a very dense book. It has a lot of stories and it is not the easiest way to figure out how to do it in two hours didn’t want to use cheap mechanisms or tools, or emotional triggers to make people feel in any way. “

“We really wanted to be honest about what it is and also represent Bryan Stevenson’s strategy and approach to things. And it’s also a tone that (director Destin Daniel Cretton) wanted. It was a decision we made to really make something of it. ” as I said, that would stimulate conversations and thoughts and also send you through a series of emotions. “

Jordan continues: “We wanted you to feel frustrated, we wanted you to feel sad, but we wanted you to end up feeling inspired and hopeful. We wanted you to feel what I could do, to be part of the solution? “

Foxx, who plays McMillian on death row, calls Just Mercy “a necessary film”.

“I say this is the most important film I’ve ever held on to, especially when Michael B. introduces me to Bryan Stevenson. I just felt like ‘Wow, this man exists’ and then it takes the biggest star in the world (Jordan) to bring that to life and nothing against other films, but this is the most important film that I think I have worked on. “

Whether the Just Mercy is a Hollywood hit or not, Foxx says he holds onto the “artistic integrity” he has gained by telling McMillian’s story.

“We don’t go into it with expectations, but I will say so, I owe Michael B. Jordan what we get in this film,” Foxx says.

“He gave me an opportunity and we had a face-to-face conversation that I will stick to forever. And in this business it is sometimes not necessarily a stand-up business. He gave me the opportunity to regain my artistic integrity, and it was special. And whatever comes out of it is up to him and what he does for Bryan Stevenson and all that. “

Just Mercy is now playing in Australian cinemas.

