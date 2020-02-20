[mercy-rule?]

Elizabeth Warren expended the very first hour of the debate mopping the flooring with Michael Bloomberg.

She dunked on him for a even though, then she begun forcing him into making mistakes, like this a single: “None of them accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn’t like a joke I advised.”

Brutal.

A instant later Bloomberg awkwardly made use of the phrase consensual when describing his company’s nondisclosure agreements. That came after even further prodding by Joe Biden, but he was picking up Warren’s line of assault on Bloomberg.

I never recall these types of a extensive thrashing in a discussion. I envisioned the rest of the subject to pile on Bloomberg all night lengthy, but following an early spherical of Bloomberg hating they essentially conceded the point to Warren.

Warren’s route to the nomination seems rocky, but perhaps her company to the Democratic Social gathering will be seriously wounding Bloomberg before he can hijack it.