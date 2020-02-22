[mere-speculation,-aide-states-after-report-on-mat-sabu’s-riposte-to-bersatu-in-pakatan-meet]

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are viewed during a press meeting following the Pakatan Harapan President Council Meeting at Yayasan Perdana Foundation February 21, 2020. — Photograph by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 ― Any reports on Mohamad Sabu’s purported remarks through the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council assembly last evening are merely speculation and did not immediately quote him, his political secretary Mohd Azhar Mat Dali reported right now.

Nonetheless, the aide to the Parti Amanah Negara president known as Mat Sabu did not specify which remarks he was referring to.

“As we like to emphasise, all of the writings that quoted Mohamad Sabu’s identify are speculative and did not appear from Mohamad Sabu.

“Mohamad Sabu generally upholds the principle of confidentiality of the assembly and did not disseminate any details of past night’s discussion to the general public or the media,” he reported in a statement.

This comes as Malaysiakini described this early morning, quoting anonymous resources, that Mohamad had retorted to an alleged danger by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia to stop Pakatan Harapan ought to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad proceeds to be pressured to hand more than the key minister post to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mohamad had reportedly replied that Amanah is made use of to staying in the opposition.

The report has not been verified by any of the leading leaders in the conference so much.

Final night, the Council gave its total confidence in Dr Mahathir to set the exact day to hand in excess of the federal government to Anwar.

Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad also said this morning that PH functions have unanimously agreed not to make any needs or set tension on Dr Mahathir above the electric power changeover.

Khalid insisted that all leaders of the ingredient events unanimously agreed for Dr Mahathir to establish the date for the electrical power changeover.