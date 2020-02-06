John Kercher, father of murdered student Meredith Kercher, died three weeks after being found on the sidewalk in Croydon.

Mr. Kercher was found collapsed near his front door, with multiple injuries including a broken leg and a broken arm.

He had no recollection of what had happened to him three weeks ago and was taken to hospital – but he died Saturday at the age of 77, reports the Sun.

Kercher has worked as a reporter for a national newspaper for 40 years, writing for The Sun, spending years working for the Daily Mirror.

John’s youngest daughter Meredith was murdered on an exchange trip in 2007 at the age of 21 in Perugia, Italy.

Her American roommate Amanda Knox and boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were convicted of murder, but were later laundered on appeal. While Rudy Guede was imprisoned for 16 years for his murder.

The metropolitan police are asking for information to establish what happened.

Sgt-Det. Met police Steve Steves said: “Despite extensive investigations to date, including speaking to witnesses and exploring the possibilities of video surveillance, we have not yet been able to establish how he came to suffer his injuries, including a broken arm and a broken leg.

“We keep an open mind as to the circumstances of his death, including whether he may have been involved in a collision.

“Please call us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers if you can help us determine what happened.”

John is survived by his sons John, 43, Lyle, 40, and daughter Stephanie, 36.

His family said in a statement, “We love him very much and we will miss him very much.”

