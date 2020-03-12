Merkel admitted that 70% of Germans could be infected

A few hours before President Donald Trump’s decision to restrict the displacement of country and others to the EU free movement, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that seventy percent of the population Germany could become infected with coronavirus.

Dr. Merkel said that about 58 million people, about 58 million Germans, are likely to contract the virus since no vaccine has been developed yet.

“The virus is in Europe, it is there, and we need to understand it,” Merkel said in her first public speech since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, although she called for “solidarity and reason”. in response to the outbreak, according to Deutsche Welle.

Dr. Merkel said despite severe warnings about the coronavirus, it would not follow Austrian passage or restrict travel to Italy, according to the BBC.

Last night, President Donald Trump announced that the United States will block the displacement of all non-US citizens who have been in the Schengen open border European zone for the past fourteen days. Travel restrictions will be enacted on March 13 and will last for thirty days.

The ban will apply to 26 countries in the European visa-free region, such as France, Italy, Sweden and Germany, but will not include the United Kingdom and Ireland, which are not part of the Schengen area.

“The potential for undetected transmission of the virus by infected people seeking to enter the United States from Schengen Space threatens the security of our transportation system, infrastructure and national security,” a statement from the White House said.

‘EU disapproves’: Brussels Angry Trump acts against coronavirus without his permission https://t.co/2pjuQan6cD

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 12, 2020

Dr. Merkel’s alarming alarm came just hours before President Trump announced that he was closing U.S. borders on European Schengen countries, and his words were punctured by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who accused the German leader. to spread panic.

“I do not want to comment on the situation in Germany, although I think those statements are panic. In any case, we have taken strong steps so that these worst-case scenarios are not left out,” said the Czech leader.

On Thursday the German number infected with the COVID-19 virus rose above 2,000 and the death toll rose to four.

According to a health official, a 67-year-old man located in the south of the state of Baden-Württemberg became the fourth person in Germany to die of a virus in Germany. It was the first instance of a person killed outside the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the epicenter of a German outbreak.

Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on the citizens of Germany to change their routines to prevent the virus from spreading.

“We have to change our daily lives, not gradually, but right now,” Steinmeier told DW.

“With all we know at present, we are looking for some serious breakthroughs,” he warned, adding that he believes Germany will be able to cope with the virus in its “well-functioning health system”.

Coronavirus trip ban: Eurocrat complains Europe is Trump’s “scapegoat”, Slams nationalism https://t.co/owRlGVxrmv

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 12, 2020

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka