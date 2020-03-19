Merkel claims the largest coronavirus challenge in Germany since World War II

In a first national unscheduled broadcast, German Chancellor Angela Merkel addressed the public, saying the coronavirus outbreak is the worst situation the country has experienced since World War II.

The German Chancellor addressed the people on Wednesday evening, saying, “The situation is serious. Take it seriously. Since German Unification, no, since WWII, there has been no challenge for to our nation which has demanded a degree of common and united action. “

Merkel called for unity among the German people and called for a sense of duty in the coming days and weeks to help stop the spread of the virus, according to Deutsche Welle.

“I am going insane today because I want to tell you what I am doing as a Chancellor and all my government colleagues right now. This is part of an open democracy: we explain our political decisions and make them transparent.” he said.

“It’s up to us and all of us. We are not doomed to look helplessly at the spread of the virus. We have a means of fighting it. We must practice social distance from others,” added the Chancellor and accompanied medical staff and who work in the supermarkets.

Germany “Borders” closes borders with five countries as coronavirus cases skip 1,000 in 24 hours https://t.co/rDt1GYCvOs

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 16, 2020

According to recent statistics from Johns Hopkins University, Germany already has more than 12,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, ranking the country behind Spain and Italy for the largest number of cases in Europe.

Unlike France, Italy and Spain, the German government has not closed the country in full, but has closed its borders to five neighboring countries to fight the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus-infected older people have a higher mortality rate than other age groups, according to White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.

Germany could be particularly vulnerable as the country is one of the highest middle ages in any country in the world.

