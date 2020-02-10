Merkel party in crisis after “Erbe” quit in the far right row world

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s exit leaves Merkel’s plans in disarray. – Reuters picture

BERLIN, October 11 / PRNewswire / – German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party and her plans to stay until 2021 got messy today after her heiress had apparently given up her leadership ambitions in a worsening crisis over middle-right relationships.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, chairwoman of the center-right Union of Christian Democrats (CDU), left office after almost a year – a period in which there were internal disputes about working with the anti-immigrant alternative for Germany ( AfD) came. ,

She announced that she would step down as CDU leader and not try to become party chancellor in next year’s parliamentary elections.

“This is an unusually serious situation for the CDU,” said Merkel and Economics Minister Peter Altmaier.

AKK, as Kramp-Karrenbauer is popularly known, had had a “hard time” as party leader.

“At the moment we can feel strong centrifugal forces in our society and in our party,” she told reporters in Berlin.

While the party does not cooperate with the far left or the far right at the national level, the CDU legislature was mischievous last week and voted with AfD deputies to repel a prime minister for the far left in Thuringia.

The breakthrough of the political firewall against the AfD prompted Merkel’s junior partners in the national government, the Social Democratic Party (SPD), to hold urgent talks over the weekend about the future of the partnership.

“The CDU must clarify its relationship with right-wing extremists,” said SPD co-boss Norbert Walter-Borjans at a press conference today.

The left-wing SPD ministers will not work with a party that “leaves room for right-wing extremists,” he added.

When the race to the law firm was open again, the Süddeutsche Zeitung said that the aftershocks could be huge.

“It is very likely that the Chancellor’s exit is getting closer,” he wrote.

Broken taboo

The vote on the far right violates one of the fundamental taboos of German politics after World War II – the refusal of the mainstream parties to work with the extremes.

The AKK’s attempts to enforce a rigid discipline of non-cooperation from Berlin have failed in particular in the former communist east of Germany, where strong signs for the AfD and

Leftists in some states threaten the ability of mainstream parties to form a functioning coalition majority.

The next parliamentary elections in Germany must take place by autumn of next year, even if the split coalition between the CDU, its Bavarian CSU allies and the SPD may not have come about by then.

AKK said, however, that it did not believe that its withdrawal would “endanger the stability of the grand coalition government”.

By the summer of this year, the Catholic mother of three is hoping to have set up a process to find the person who will lead the CDU into the next federal campaign.

“The separation of the chancellery and party chairmanship weakens the CDU,” she said on Monday – an implicit reprimand for Merkel’s decision in 2018 to separate the two.

The experienced chancellor gave up party leadership when a series of regional defeats hit and the rise of the right undermined her popularity in her own ranks.

At the same time, Merkel, who has been in power since 2005, announced that she would no longer run for the highest office.

Race to the top

Although Merkel appointed her defense minister last July to give her the gravita of the Federal Office, AKK never managed to shape her authority over the CDU after defeating challenger Friedrich Merz.

Merz, a former rival of Merkel, has been waiting in the starting blocks and is still enjoying strong backing from the more business-friendly and conservative party members.

Just last week, the former CDU parliamentary group leader gave up his job at the giant asset manager BlackRock “to give the party more support in renewing it and to re-enter politics,” he said.

AKK’s decision to stop “deserves respect,” Merz tweeted today.

“I will do my utmost to support her in leading the process for her successor and candidate for chancellor.” – AFP

