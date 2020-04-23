Merkel warns German states to loosen lock “too hastily”

Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned Germany not to loosen Covid-19’s locking restrictions too soon and said her country favors “considerably higher” contributions to the EU budget to tackle the pandemic – but not to jointly issued debt.

Before a meeting of EU leaders and requests from Italy and France to allow ‘corona bonds’, Dr Merkel said his priority was not the details of aid but the general agreement on the way forward.

All EU member states agree on the need to respond quickly to the pandemic, she said, but the common debt obligations – mainly opposed by Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and the Austria – were not the instrument to provide such rapid assistance.

These obligations involved a partial transfer of national budgetary sovereignty to the EU level, according to the German leader, requiring an amendment to the treaty and therefore the support of the 27 national parliaments.

“It would be a long and difficult process that would not help anyone directly in the current situation,” she said.

A much faster approach, she said, would allow the European Commission to monitor how the pandemic has affected different regions of the economies of the member states. If necessary, it could intervene with funds from a stimulus fund, supported by the Member States.

“A European recovery plan could, over the next two years, support the necessary recovery and we will work on it,” she said. “We must be ready, in a spirit of solidarity and for a limited period, to make very different – considerably greater – contributions to the European budget. We want all EU member states to recover economically. “

Amid calls for more EU assistance in the event of a pandemic, the German leader pledged to push for greater coordination of migration, defense and justice issues – as well as climate protection measures .

In a closely watched speech to Parliament, the Chancellor expressed concern over how the 16 German federal states have begun to ease the pandemic lockdown.

Since Monday, each state has adopted its own approach to reopening schools and certain stores.

All have made masks mandatory in public in various forms, and some have relaxed the limits of public gatherings. This looser closure, combined with warm spring weather, saw parks and shopping malls in some regions fill up again quickly.

Leading virologists fear that, with this, Germany will advance at the start of the pandemic. On Thursday, Dr. Merkel agreed with them, saying that the lock was released “hastily, too hastily”.

“I consider it my obligation to warn against relying on hope as a principle, when that does not convince me,” she said. “Let us not lose sight of what we have accomplished and risk a relapse… It would be a shame if we were punished by premature hope.”

The death toll from Covid-19 in Germany reached 5,100; out of approximately 146,000 recorded cases, nearly 100,000 have recovered.

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Germany is close to a three-week low, although these figures reflect the infectious activity of 10 to 12 days ago. The effects of this week’s softer lock, said the Chancellor, are expected to arrive in the data with a similar delay.

Dr. Merkel thanked the citizens for accepting traffic and other restrictions which were an “imposition on democracy”. But she said that, like Covid-19, such charges would be part of daily life for some time to come.

As a sign of the Trump administration’s attacks on the World Health Organization (WHO), the German leader congratulated the United Nations on its response to the pandemic, particularly in Africa.

“For the federal government, WHO is an indispensable partner and we support its mandate,” she said.

Late Wednesday evening, the government of the German grand coalition agreed to an additional 10 billion euros for measures against the pandemic. The sales tax for restaurants will drop from 19% to 7% for one year from July. In the home schooling era, a 500 million euro fund for schools will provide 150 euros each to students for the purchase or upgrade of digital equipment.

The State will increase its wage contributions to employees on so-called short-term work. Currently, Germany pays up to 67 per cent of the wages of workers temporarily laid off. This figure will now increase to 87% maximum.

The Ifo Economic Institute in Munich said on Thursday that half of German companies are now taking advantage of the short-time working scheme to avoid laying off workers. Faced with uncertain prospects, nearly a fifth is preparing for layoffs, however.