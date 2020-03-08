Merlant, Haenel and Swarm on the Portrait of a Lady on Fire

It’s been a few months since we saw Portrait of a Lady on Fire, but it is a movie that has come to mind, in what was undoubtedly one of the real highlights of last year’s festival circuit. We had the pleasure of meeting the two leading actresses, Noémie Merlant and Adéle Haenel and also the genius behind the lens, Céline Sciamma.

With the protagonists we talk about the brightness of the Swarm cartoon, as well as how refreshing it is to watch a film from a female perspective. Haénel also told us if she had been allowed to look at one of the paintings made by her, and if everyone had brought home a memory of this experience. They also talk about living in France to make films, and of believing it is an industry that creates good roles for women.

With Shame, we talk about the lack of information available to female painters of that period, and what “first love stories” are like about film. She also talks about the challenges of doing period drama, and why she chose not to make music in the movie. Lastly, she comments on the casting of the two leads, and whether that was conveyed by her amazing performance.

Watch the full interview below:

Synopsis

France, 1770. Marianne, a painter, is responsible for the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who came from the convent. Heloise is a reluctant bride to be and Marianne must paint it without her knowing. He watches her day by day, to paint in secret.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire is out in theaters on February 28