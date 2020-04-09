Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson had fun on the run

Photo: Ken Woroner (HBO) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

There is no chemical problem between the two presenters of HBO’s Run, a romantic comedy-thriller created by Vicky Jones and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. As a more excited couple than usual for Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, it brings a strong fliratty verve to every look. It is both frightening and annoying to watch Ruby (Wever) and Billy (Gleeson) find their way into each other’s lives after about two decades, because they are sexy and angry people like the protagonists of Fleabag and Eve’s killers. But as we move toward the outcome, running away often complicates an event that refreshes and influences us to fall in love with the illusions of others and ourselves.

The latest collaboration for Jones and Waller-Bridge has a painful mix of Fleabag. Although Waller-Bridge appears on a camouflage at the end of the season, Jones has a run for the show; created a single mating and discrete defects and rear parts. Former college sweetheart Ruby and Billy, who are facing the events of the last 17 years of their lives, have many obstacles, but still at 19 they keep their promises to throw everything at each other and travel around the country by train. plane and finally apples) if they write “Run” to each other for a very narrow period of time. What happened in the opening moments of the premiere is an episode and a subtle episode that offers viewers the same seductive vision of the future as Ruby and Billy try to feel the feelings they see and the complications they create. reawakening.

The dynamic between the electric and the ex-lovers he lives in at the same time is built on little dialogue; Wever and Gleeson are so articulate performers that they have been communicating historical values ​​for decades with a shoulder or lip bite. When Ruby and Billy talk, they need to inject or test each other; only rarely do they discover what they have done in the last two decades. Neither wants to distort the image of the other, as in any relationship, as new or revived, perceptions are gradually reconstructed (or rather extinguished) by truth. At one point, Ruby admitted that he hadn’t been looking for Billy, a New Age-motivational speaker online in recent years: “I didn’t want you to hate your new career.” When he accidentally looks at Ruby’s current life, he is surprised, though Billy wants to know how far he has come.

Running rom-com traditions is best when they are as attractive as they want / are not and will meet, then destroy them quickly. Ruby and Billy’s fateful journey is the most impressive, and one of the most memorable, when Jesse and Céline are remembered before sunrise, when hostages are reminiscent of any site and movie couple – Run down my best friend’s wedding resemblance twice. downloaded scenes from all series.

Their exaggeration is the exaggeration of the audience. At first, we were pleased to see two very unlikely and flawed people, especially in the mid-1930s, get a chance to do all the supporting work. With Ruby gently leaning over critics with Netflix’s incredible return last year, Wever evokes a great sense of longing and anxiety. But Ruby isn’t just a girl; Although in the past you had to make some tough decisions, today’s flaw is not easily excused. Gleeson’s Billy is knotted with suspicion, which makes Ruby’s easy-going smiles even more beautiful.

As their backgrounds emerge, so does reality. Ruby and Billy can’t just pick up where they left off; There are disagreements and even second thoughts while on the train. “I thought seeing me would make me feel good again, but it just makes me sad,” he said. The audience is equally contradictory, especially when it becomes clear that many of the couple’s problems are self-imposed. Until then, Jones and director Kate Dennis, who greeted us in the first half of the season, managed to invest us in the result. But as the obstacles become less individual and more bizarre, the change in tone threatens to throw everything off the rails. Like Netflix’s Dead Me, Run hedges its bets by adding external threats that tarnish its credibility. Archie Panjabi is like any other person disappointed in Billy’s past, but almost as soon as he enters the Terminator-esque figure, Run begins to lose his charm and complexity.

High-concept shows are nothing new, and high-concept rom-com can certainly work. Concluding the story with a very happy ending, and then questioning those caught after the happiness, Jones is now on his way. However, the latest events of the season have the accidental effect of Ruby and Billy’s evasion of responsibility, which loses its former strength. Like the protagonists, Run makes unfortunate choices; Hopefully, the show will have a chance to make adjustments in the last two episodes.

