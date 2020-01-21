Message in a bottle travels from Quebec to England

January 21 (UPI) – A woman attending a beach cleaning in England found a message in a bottle that a man had thrown into the water in Quebec.

Mary Bird said she had attended Chesil Beach, Portland, Dorset, on Saturday, Saturday, when she noticed a dark brown bottle with a cork.

“We noticed there was something in there, a message, so we took it to the Quiddles Cafe, where we pulled the cork out,” Bird told the Dorset Echo. “We found a stick to get the contents out of, and there was a strange rolled-up plastic bag that said,”

The plastic bag contained a French note from a man named Andre Huet. The note said that the bottle had been thrown into the water in Quebec.

“It appears that the bottle traveled across the Atlantic in a year and five days and found its way from Quebec to Portland,” said Bird.

She said she was working on a handwritten answer to Huet.

Huet’s sister-in-law said in a Facebook post that the man had launched the bottle from the Quai de Cloridorme boat club.

She said Huet previously sent a message in a bottle, which was later found on the Magdalen Islands in Quebec.