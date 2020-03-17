Messages from elsewhere reveal the power of Andre Benjamin’s beautiful mind

Andre BenjaminPhoto: Jessica Kourkounis (AMC) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

One of the most interesting aspects of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’s modern interpretation of Sherlock said that it made things clear: Your protagonist is similar to Benedict Cumberbatch, but the reality of such a character is how he struggles to reconcile with the rest. of the world.

This week’s service hero, like Sherlock, came to his “memory palace” looking for clues, and this came to mind in the fourth part of the departure from elsewhere. In general, Fredwynn offers a lot of valuable work to draw us to the most complex character of the show, even a person who has difficulty understanding. Unlike Sherlock Holmes, this fact worries Fredwynn (Andre Benjamin) – at least enough to send a prayer: “Help my teammates understand a little better. It would be helpful to me. “

Fredwynn’s beginnings coincide with the wisdom of the time, with most of what happened in recent episodes, but in terms of the titular character hiding in the trunk of a port that lifts it behind Jejune Institute shareholders. ‘meeting. There, Octavio and his friends designate him as a “tough guy,” which means “one who takes the game of life a little too seriously” – and has the habit of “spoiling” the game due to his obsessive habits. life for everyone. “

However, Fredwynn’s intellect is as strong as it can be, using ropes and cords to hinder his efforts to keep him in a “special” closet before the event and to enter the control booth to hand the “emergency book.” “

As I mentioned in the previous episode (and lots of credit for making sure the overlap dates are clear), the emergency book provides the whole experience with the script, but at the same time, more profound. The game is playing here.

Fredwynn worked on the big data he told his team and made it pretty rich at a certain point (and he still looks pretty comfortable) – but left the game when companies were worried that people wouldn’t use it alone. data to save money, but not power. Therefore, the game is not just a game – it is a conspiracy that sees the basis of all aspects of modern life, and therefore the opportunity to enter the practice of the Jejune Institute is not just a bit of fun, but an opportunity for him and his teammates to “stop participating and become detective.”

While his teammates are worried about his density, Janice is still doing a new study by looking at the envelope that swept Janice Octavio at a shareholder meeting. However, Peter is a little nervous and asks you to pause a little more without pushing – especially if you still have a “game” or not.

Fredwynn is trying to reduce his intensity, even trying to get some sleep (something he can’t do for a few days), but the temptation doesn’t let him go and jumps out of bed to figure out what’s missing. But even if he remembers his memories, you can remember Janice’s answer on her wedding day.

So she hurried to see her at home only by learning about her husband’s situation (Janice explains the outcome of the fight here). He took some convincing steps before agreeing to explore in his “palace,” but Fredwynn led the way of thinking and a quick look at Young Janice, a reminder that Janice could remember one of the wedding gifts, which Fredwynn would soon take to the next step of the game. comments as.

From there, it is a matter of persuading Simone and Peter to join the team, because the fact that they have become a united front, even if they have a disagreement about playing a game or opening something deeper, has become very important to all. Upon arriving at 3125 Spring Avenue, they discovered the secret door of an underground portal … and perhaps just found their missing mysterious Clare.

In case you are wondering: Currently, AMC has released screens for the first eight episodes of the season, meaning it will be possible to get results in at least the next four weeks. According to a network representative I ask, there is currently no change in the broadcast schedule of the show; Of course, these are chaotic periods and it is unwise to make any predictions.

However, we can use all the distractions we can get at this moment, so thank you for sending us something we look forward to. “Fredwynn” was an important episode in defining the core dynamics of this team, in terms of answering quite big questions, and really giving Andre Benjamin the chance to embody every character and nuance of his character. Everything that comes next is true to our main quad game, and it’s a pleasure to travel with them.

Critical observations

This is a small but important detail: Richard E. Grant, speaking at the beginning of the episode, makes a very clear reference to the harbor that Fredwynn climbed as “my car.” So, does this sequence that Grant speaks directly to the audience show that this is what Octavio from the Jejune Institute does? Or is Octavio really there? This is an interesting question to think about.

Fredwynn’s choice of drink was chosen as one of the larger, and included a great deal of character details. Exchange – “What is it?” “Efficiency.” – says something terrible in very few words.

Tile machines are not a figment of this show’s imagination, but according to some cursor studies, the Bugatti 57SC was a rare (and quite expensive) car in 1936, but I could not find any evidence of the Chinese version. special model. However, there is a more modern Bugattis made out of porcelain, for a more affordable adhesive: $ 2.5 million versus $ 30 + million.

Peter’s excitement of being a detective like “Law and Order: SVU” is a welcome addition to the casual setting of his unique appearance in the season premiere. I look forward to seeing more and more of Peter’s character – at least his choice of tall glass of milk.

There are many books on Fredwynn’s shelves to try to get to know them all, but there is an unexpected copy of James Joyce’s Ulysses in his mansion. Given all we know about Fredwynn, Infinite Gesture will make more choices. (Again, unlike most people, I have entered myself, probably because Fredwynn has just finished The Endless Gesture.)

“I’m as protective and quick as a woman’s cheetah.” Any form you want.

Also, when I first came to Fredwynn’s house, I tried to read what was written on Janice’s shirt, but most of the cartoons were blocked. If you can figure out what this is, share it in the comments!

