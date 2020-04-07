Messages from other places indicate that the end is near, while presenting the main moment of joy

TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Theoretically, the end of the sending game from other places. Of course, the public event was over, however, Octavio Coleman and Commander 14 confirmed that it was played by the same twins and that it was actually a game. But then there are the final moments of the episode, admitting that there is something bigger under the surface – and our team has a chance to find out the answer to the question of who Clara is. Or, hope?

Before we get into that, let’s look at the essence of the episode in which we encounter a group of people solving puzzles about the challenges they face with the outside world. After last week’s events, the gang decides not to warn authorities about what they found in the apartment in the penthouse; When a man goes to the elevator and sees our Heroes, he runs away and puts this decision aside.

Expel the man known as the Milkman, because what Peter and his friends drink when they start chasing him, first brings the gang into a closet for the game, then finally into what looks like an endgame – a show between Octavio Coleman and 14 Commanders, with a live performance by an actress playing Clara was accompanied.

This scene is intended to highlight the duality that has been at the heart of the game from the beginning: the struggle between chaos and order, and other such qualities, an example of how the Jejune Institute presents its views to another Society.

The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes. He is also destroyed by Peter as he cuts off the karaoke presentation of Clara, the “fake” of Journey’s “Don’t Believe,” which is part of the finale – putting Peter in a humiliating position in front of all the other gamers.

After the game is over and the team starts the party after the game, Fredwynn pushes the actor behind Octavio for more information, and both Peter and Simone talk to the Yeti, who introduces himself here. “Elegant Squatch” and Simone are free to admit that they are naughty.

However, he does not lose his chance, because the next visit is one that brings several important explanations, the most important of which was a great climatic moment, in the true sense of the word “SUMMER!” He shouted. Watching: Peter and Simone finally kiss after Elegant Squatch teases them with their obvious mutual charm. Peter serenading with Peter Miserables’ song “On My Own” was a good kiss prepared by Simone – perhaps not the most romantic of the songs, but keep in mind that Peter’s music repertoire is limited to the soundtrack of “Les Mis” … and the final list.

A long-awaited moment and a lovely moment (without joking, in a quiet apartment he really shouted “SUMMER!”). The groundbreaking nature of this makes it feel almost rude to hang a hat, but I think it’s important to talk about how beautiful it is, the casual way this show presents a romance between a gay man and a trans woman, because what’s important is who they are for a long time. not how they feel.

Meanwhile, Fredwynn makes a series of extreme reminders of how past interactions only ensured her isolation, reminding Janice that the young man had no place in this scene (not cool, Young Janice!). The unexpected effect of this is that Janice, who begins to encounter Memice, admits that “the truth is that Clara is dead and it’s all my fault.”

So there is still more mystery. But this time there are some moments of joy, and then some intrigue. It is difficult to rule the world now. Thank you, posts from other places for doing your best to help.

Acute observations

Janice, who broke this beer bottle, had one of her worst moments so far.

Fredwynn’s very real knife came as a surprise at first, but it was meaningless.

As a Dirtbag actor, Richard E. Grant is one of the biggest types. He really should have won an Oscar for whether you could forgive me.

Peter is a little hard to bend over as a character at times, but he’s probably the most reliable person to admit, “I don’t want to talk about it again.”

“You told me I was special.” “I told everyone.” Such a cruel answer.

Simon’s perfectly followed line about Peter: “When he leans on something, he does everything carefully to make sure he won’t break it.” There is no doubt that this show has a lot of love stories with such moments.

Fredwynn plays Peter’s vocal coach as he tries to find his chest voice … This show is sometimes really beautiful.

