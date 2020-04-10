Messages of hope but no rolling jackpot for the holiday weekend

Only one solemn liturgy for Good Friday was to be broadcast live on television in the afternoon. The voucher for Mullingar Cathedral.

Although it turned out to be the perfect warm-up to get everyone in the mood for an additional program that was broadcast live directly from government buildings.

We plugged in with barely a breath. People across Isolation Nation knew in their hearts and souls what was going to happen.

Would there be a big rolling jackpot for the holiday weekend?

The Taoiseach did not keep its audience in suspense. He walked on the platform of the government media center accompanied by his prestigious assistants (Minister of Health Simon Harris and Minister of Education Joe McHugh) and the most famous chief physician in the history of physicians- Irish chefs, Tony Holohan.

Directly with new claims. The word according to Leo.

“Hello everybody. Throughout our history, Good Friday has had special significance. It is a day associated with suffering, sacrifice and sorrow. . . “

Oh, good night. So it would be a no. No rolling dividend this week, after a fortnight of hope for the best.

The Taoiseach tried to soften the blow by following up on words of hope on new beginnings, a rebirth, a renewal and better days to come. He had nothing but praise and gratitude for the Irish people who came together beautifully to stop the spread of the vicious Covid-19 virus.

‘Feeling frustrated’

It is difficult, but by following the instructions to stay at home and by observing social distance, many lives have been and will be saved.

It’s a pain, admitted Leo Varadkar, but it’s for the greater good.

“I know that a lot of people feel frustrated and I know that the good weather makes things even more difficult. We want to be outside, we want to be with friends and family, and we want to feel like we’re going everywhere. We want to be free. “

But it can’t be.

The virus is not yet defeated.

“Today’s message is that we cannot be complacent and that we cannot lose our focus. What we do is difficult, but it makes a difference, so we have to keep going. We must persevere and we must maintain our discipline and determination. “

And with that, the Taoiseach, on the advice of experts, has announced a three-week rollover period, offering the attractive prospect of an end-of-restriction jackpot for the next holiday weekend in May.

At that point, it will be “our fervent hope” that the government can begin to “undo” the measures.

And parents can get used to not being as used to their children.

This is where Joe McHugh came in. He brought the good news that schools must remain closed for the “foreseeable future”, bringing unspeakable joy to all those parents enjoying the delights of home schooling and OMG monster choirs !! Leaving Cert students facing delayed exams.

Then back to the Minister of Health, who echoed the galvanizing words of the Taoiseach to the public. The 33-year-old minister, now known to legions of kindness like Simon “aah God, would you watch him” Harris, rowed behind the galvanizing words of the Taoiseach.

Dark circles

Does the guy ever sleep? He has dark circles on his dark circles and his quiff receives more and more Morticia Addams day by day.

He underscored the message, telling people that their actions make “a real and significant difference.” He described the encouraging numbers.

“You do that, you make it happen, you flatten the curve. . . You save so many lives. Isn’t that an incredible thing to say? “

Just in case anyone had any doubts, Harris confirmed that he was extending legal regulations limiting public activity during the Covid-19 crisis. Or “Emergency”, with a capital E, as it is commonly described now in government dispatches.

They need public support above all. But two weeks, we all discovered, it is long for the prevention of pandemics.

“Doctors can save hundreds of lives during this pandemic, but you can save thousands,” said the minister.

Moving words from government buildings at this critical stage in “Keep Her Goin ‘Patsy” in the war against Covid-19.

“All we can do is take it one day at a time. Think of others. And choose hope and solidarity over self-interest and fear, “said the Taoiseach.

“Thank you. Thank you for your indulgence and for the sacrifices you have made so far.”

But we must also tell the Taoiseach that patience is running out. There is only a lot of patience. It is only what people can take before breaking.

Twice – twice – Leo Varadkar quoted Seamus Heaney in his speech. At the beginning and at the end. And that, after all the other times, he quoted Seamus Heaney without reason. It’s too much.

This poetry pandemic, this silent literary cliché, respects no political boundaries.

The virus was once widespread in international speech-writing circles, but the curve has since flattened out in manageable proportions in almost all regions of the world, except the United States around St. Patrick’s Day.

And in Ireland, where the Taoiseach has completely succumbed to the Heaney virus and is now a super-spreader.

Don’t we have other poets – living or dead – who deserve to be cited? Doesn’t Taoiseach have other volumes to loot? Can someone organize an intervention and shred his Heaney buke?

Leo must poetically distance himself immediately.

Because this thing is contagious.

“Between my finger and my thumb

The squat pen rests

I’m going to dig pieces with Leo with this

Again.”