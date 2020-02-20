[Messi describes why he hit back again at Abidal]

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The captain says he felt attacked by the sporting director

Lionel Messi has presented a lengthy job interview to Mundo Deportivo wherever he’s been conversing about his general public row with Eric Abidal.

The Barcelona captain strike back at the club’s sporting director just after he criticised the players for not performing tough ample below former supervisor Ernesto Valverde.

Messi strike again with a put up on Instagram demanding Abidal to name names and has discussed why he was angered by his former crew-mate’s opinions.

“I do not know what went by his head to say that but I responded because I felt I was staying attacked. I felt he was attacking the gamers. And there are already much too many matters said about this dressing space, how we management every thing, that we come to a decision which coaches arrive and go, that we carry in specified players – and most of this is aimed at me. Like I have the ability and make choices. “So it bothers me that an individual at the club, a director of football… places the gamers in the center of the firing line when a coach has been sacked. It was crazy. The director of soccer is the 1 who tends to make the conclusions and should really just do his task. That is why I came out to apparent points. I could not enable a director of football to attack me in this way.” Supply | Mundo Deportivo

The row involving Messi and Abidal prompted speculation the Frenchman could be sacked by Barcelona, but the club seem to have determined to adhere with him for now at least.