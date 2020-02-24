[messi-‘greatest’-ahead-of-maradona,-states-napoli-manager-gattuso]

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati celebrates scoring their 1st target with Lionel Messi towards Levante at the Camp Nou February 2, 2020. — Reuters pic

NAPLES, Feb 24 — Lionel Messi is the “greatest” footballer of all time, in advance of even Diego Maradona, Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso reported currently forward of his side’s Champions League clash with Barcelona.

The 32-yr-aged Messi scored four targets at the weekend in Barcelona’s 5- acquire more than Eibar and has now been associated in far more than one,000 aims in his vocation, scoring 696 and aiding one more 306.

Gattuso was swift to praise Messi, evaluating the Barca star to Napoli legend Maradona.

“He’s the greatest and an instance for every person,” reported Gattuso forward of the sides’ last-16 initial leg on Tuesday.

“He by no means suggests anything inappropriate. He does factors that only exist on the Playstation, unthinkable factors.

“But I noticed him (Maradona) on VHS, or DVD. I under no circumstances saw him up close, at a stadium.

“I know the champion he was and I know I skipped some thing fantastic. I regret it. Now I see Messi accomplishing factors that Maradona was executing.”

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne was not so eager to settle for that Messi has reached increased heights than 1986 Earth Cup winner Maradona.

“Messi is the best in the environment these days,” reported Insigne. “But for us Neapolitans, Maradona is almost everything and I do not want to examine them. Maradona is sacred.”

But Insigne and Gattuso agreed that their workforce have to be watchful not to emphasis only on seeking to cease Messi.

“We have to be watchful with their complete workforce, since it is not just Messi,” explained Gattuso.

Napoli are having fun with a new upturn in type right after a dreadful commence to the Serie A season which culminated in the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti pursuing a four- earn more than Genk that despatched them into the Champions League knockout phase.

Very last season’s Serie A runners-up have won 6 of their past seven game titles.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), I want a Napoli facet that are not worried,” included Gattuso.

“I want to see a team that appreciates how to struggle… You need to have to stand up to Barcelona—you just cannot get worried.

“I want to see a lively staff that plays with pleasure right until the finish. Can Napoli win the Champions League? Hardly ever say by no means.”

It is the initial time Napoli have reached the knockout rounds given that a very last-16 loss to Actual Madrid in 2017, whilst Barcelona are bidding to make the quarter-finals for a 13th consecutive year. — AFP