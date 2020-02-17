[Messi & Hamilton earn Laureus Globe Sportsman of the 12 months]

Image by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Photographs

One more day, an additional award for the GOAT

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Method A person earth winner Lewis Hamilton ended up named joint winners of the 2020 Laureus Earth Sportsman of the Yr Award in Berlin.

The two stars gained the same variety of votes by the members of the Laureus Academy which implies they share the prestigious award.

Messi is the first footballer to earn the award and also the 1st from a staff sport.

With Earth Championships and Ballon d’Ors amongst them, @LewisHamilton and Lionel Messi share the #Laureus20 Environment Sportsman of the Year award – a instant of sporting heritage! Congratulations men!#SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/7akYcykux2 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

The trophy is however another a person to incorporate to Messi’s assortment and follows on from a year that saw him acquire a file sixth Ballon d’Or and claim La Liga however yet again.

Messi was not at the ceremony in Germany but presented his thanks through a video concept which you can verify out beneath: