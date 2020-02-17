[Messi on track to beat his file of La Liga assists]

Picture by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto through Getty Images

The Barcelona captain has 12 by now

Lionel Messi has been the guide king in recent matches for Barcelona, notching six in his previous 3 La Liga outings to make it 12 for the season.

The Barcelona captain is way ahead of everyone else in Spain’s prime flight when it comes to assists. The next most effective are Luis Suarez, Portu and Rodrigo Moreno on seven.

Can Messi beat his file of 18 helps in a #LaLigaSantander year? pic.twitter.com/mJAvOpq0t5 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) February 15, 2020

All of which usually means that Messi appears to be like set to beat his former ideal file of 18 helps in a La Liga season which he attained in 2010-11 and 2014-15.

Barcelona have 14 video games still left to enjoy providing Messi plenty of chances to add to his tally.