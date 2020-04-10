Messi rubbishes Inter Milan rumours, Everton assured of landing Grealish, Pedro gets offer ahead of Chelsea exit

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer information and football gossip from Friday’s papers and online…

Lionel Messi has rubbished experiences linking him with a shift from Barcelona to Inter Milan. Messi has a clause in his deal that permits him to depart on a absolutely free in the summer time but back links with a move to Italy look to be off the desk at this stage. Total Story

Chelsea have been urged to not signal Philippe Coutinho for the £80million inquiring selling price. Frank Leboeuf claims the selling price Barcelona want for the player is considerably far too large for a person who is ‘not a best, best player’. The Blues are thought to have already held talks with the player’s agent. Entire Story

Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian states the midfielder ‘would like a return to the Premier League’. Joorabchian is an Arsenal admirer but claims he will not use his influence to attempt and drive his customer to transfer to the Gunners. The Brazilian is at this time on mortgage at Bayern Munich and appears to be like established to go away Barcelona in the summer months. (Sky Sporting activities)

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty

Philippe Coutinho is rediscovering his type in Germany but his foreseeable future is nonetheless uncertain

Roma have provided Pedro the prospect to move to Serie A in the summer time. The winger is out of agreement with Chelsea at the conclude of the time and will depart the club on a free transfer. The 32-12 months-old is believed to have been offered a agreement well worth around £2.7million a calendar year. (Mirror)

Everton are self-confident they can land Aston Villa star Jack Grealish in the summertime. The midfielder is preferred by a selection of golf equipment and Villa could be compelled to offer him if they are relegated from the Premier League. Manchester United are also thought to be eager on signing Grealish. (Soccer Insider)

Ray Parlour recollects bumping into George Graham in a nightclub

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to depart Paris Saint-Germain and be a part of Authentic Madrid in the summer months. Former Barcelona and Brazil ahead Rivaldo believes the Environment Cup winner could be heading to LaLiga after the transfer window opens. (Betfair)

Manchester United are involved that they may perhaps shed striker Odion Ighalo when the Chinese season resumes. Ighalo is on financial loan from Shanghai Shenhua until eventually the close of the season but the coronavirus pandemic suggests the recent campaign will be prolonged. The Shanghai club could insist on the striker returning when their season will get again underway. (ESPN)