Image by Tim Clayton/Corbis by using Getty Visuals

The captain has been chatting about this week’s information

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has provided an unique job interview to Mundo Deportivo which is due to be printed on Thursday, but the newspaper have teased a few sections of it currently.

Of specific fascination is that Messi was questioned about the latest allegations surrounding the club and experiences they compensated a business to discredit gamers, ex-players and club legends on social media.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu has publicly denied the allegations, even though he also reportedly fulfilled with the club captains and Quique Setien to give an explanation.

Messi has been in Dubai this week (he’s an ambassador for Dubai Expo 2020) and stated the full issue caught him out a very little little bit:

“The fact caught me a little bit of shock due to the fact I wasn’t in this article and I was traveling,” he explained. “When I arrived I realized a tiny about almost everything. The president told us the same thing he made general public, the exact same detail he said at the push convention. “What was the condition, what experienced took place and I are unable to say much much more. Just as they know every little thing he stated, he instructed the captains in personal. “The truth of the matter is that I see it unusual that one thing like this transpires. But they also mentioned there would be evidence. We will have to wait to see if it is real or not. We can’t say a lot and hold out to see what transpires with all this. I actually, it appeared like a peculiar issue.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Messi also talked about his happiness at Barcelona and was also requested about the club’s hopes of winning the Champions League. The whole interview is thanks out tomorrow.