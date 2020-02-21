Photograph by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona encounter Eibar on Saturday

Eibar manager Jose Luis Mendilibar spoke about Lionel Messi on Thursday ahead of his team’s journey to Camp Nou to consider on Barcelona in La Liga.

There is a possibility Messi could be rested with Martin Braithwaite obtaining arrived from Leganes and Napoli up up coming in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Nevertheless Mendilibar had a little bit of entertaining in his pre-match presser. He reckons that Messi is aware of how to rest during online games and would be improved off on the pitch than the stands.

“I never imagine [Messi] rests,” he reported. ”This bastard rests in the video game. He appreciates when he has to participate, when to relaxation. ”If he was offered the working day off he would have a even worse time seeing from the stands and get extra worn out.” Supply | Marca

The Eibar boss also went on to make clear how Messi had been on the bench due to health issues in a video game when he was Osasauna manager. The GOAT arrived on with Barca successful two- and scored 2 times to total a four- victory.