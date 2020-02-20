[Messi wants Neymar and Martinez at Barcelona]

Photograph by Alex Caparros/Getty Visuals

The captain has praised each players

Lionel Messi been speaking about Neymar and Lautaro Martinez and built it fairly obvious he would be content to see both equally forwards enjoying for Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Barcelona captain admitted he tried using to influence Neymar to remain ahead of he still left for PSG in August 2017 and that he understands his departure upset a large amount of men and women.

Still Messi also explained that the Brazilian is keen to appear back again and he would be satisfied to see him back at the club.

“I say it several instances, at the sports stage Ney is a person of the most effective in the entire world and I would really like him to return. “He is genuinely searching forward to coming again, he generally appeared sorry. He did a large amount to return and that would be the 1st move to attempt to arrive back again.” Resource | Mundo Deportivo

Neymar has been intensely linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer time, but so much too has Inter Milan forward Martinez.

Messi is aware of his compatriot effectively and was entire of praise for the 22-year-old.

“He is stunning, he has spectacular characteristics, he’s displaying that he’s a excellent participant. He is incredibly potent, he can rating a whole lot of goals, he endures, he turns. He’s quite full.” Lautaro and Suárez share the same qualities. I would like he could occur, like Neymar, to combat for all the trophies.”

Barcelona are currently being tipped to make investments in their attack as soon as all over again in the summertime, but they are probably to have to opt for concerning Neymar and Martinez.