Mesut Ozil takes another hit against Unai Emery by claiming that the players under Mikel Arteta know what to do tactically

Mesut Ozil has struck another blow at former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, hinting that the players never understood how the Spaniard wanted them to play.

Ozil fell out of favor with Emery, but was able to increase his minutes under his successor Arteta. He now believes that the club will be in the top five this season under the leadership of Pep Guardiola’s ex-number 2.

Getty Images – Getty

Mikel Arteta has built up his midfield to help Mesut Ozil to his best “Assist King” again

The ex-Germany star also believes there is a clear message to the players in philosophy that Arteta has outlined.

Regarding Arteta tactics, Ozil told The National: “Everyone knows. Even the players – let’s say that after 60 or 70 minutes, when that player changes, everyone knows what position to play in, or how [the manager] wants to attack or put a lot of pressure on the opposing team. That kind of thing.

AFP or licensor

Ozil and Emery had a turbulent relationship at Arsenal

“At the moment everyone knows tactically that we are improving. Mikel has only been here for two months and we have improved a lot tactically.

“Of course it is a difficult time for us now. It is difficult to say because not everything is going well at the moment, but we know if everything is going well, if the trust is back and if we get the right results, we will among the first four, among the first five.

“We have to believe in ourselves, in ourselves as a team, to do what the coach wants.

“We are on the right track, you can see it on the field, everyone enjoys, everyone is happy. As a player, you have to be happy to give everything on the field.”

almost back

United Ass informs about injuries and can’t wait to play with Fernandes

Reconstruction continues

United Wood boss Ed Woodward points to further additions in the summer

on the advance

Arteta confident Dubai break will put Arsenal in a good position for top 4 surge

gaffer

Ex-Forest Ace tells the story of how Clough scares Vinnie Jones at the showdown in the locker room

too far

Tottenham star Alli before an investigation into the FA for posting on Coronavirus social media

Buzz cut

McCoist will sympathize with Mourinho as he reveals the story behind a new haircut

good business

Chelsea at the top as the world’s largest transfer earner is exposed

TO TOMORROW

West Ham’s target laughed when he read a transfer talk about nonsense in the January window

interchangeable

“The sale of £ 75m firmino and the signing of Mbappe would make Liverpool even more scary”

mocked

Liverpool ‘angry’ at Shrewsbury about treating Ian Rush and Sir Kenny Dalglish

Ozil’s comments come after Arsenal’s goalkeeper Bernd Leno also claimed that Emery’s methods often left Gunner Stars confused on the pitch.

The stopper said, “The mentality on the field, I don’t want to say it was a mess, but it was a bit confusing. Everyone did different things. We weren’t a team.”