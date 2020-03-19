Met Opera Lays Off All Union Personnel, Which includes Musicians and Chorus

Russian mezzo-soprano Larissa Diadkova (as the ‘Countess’) (still left) and Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen (as ‘Lisa’) carry out all through the ultimate dress rehearsal prior to the time revival of the Metropolitan Opera/Elijah Moshinsky manufacturing of ‘The Queen of Spades’ at Lincoln Center’s Metropolitan Opera Dwelling, New York, New York, November 26, 2019. (Picture by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Illustrations or photos)

The Metropolitan Opera, the most significant doing arts group in the nation, has reportedly laid off all of its unionized workers — such as its musicians and chorus — in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown.

BREAKING: NPR has figured out that the Fulfilled Opera has laid off all of its union workers, including its musicians and chorus. The Satisfied is the US’ largest undertaking arts group. Additional to occur on the net & on air.

— Anastasia Tsioulcas (@anastasiat) March 19, 2020

Just five days ago, the firm, whose spending budget very last yr was $312 million, announced it was canceling all rehearsals and performances as a result of the close of the month. Ticketholders for the canceled March 14 functionality of “Cosi Supporter Tutte” ended up explained to the worth of their tickets would be credited to their Met Opera account.

Previously this week, the Met declared that it would stream operas from its “Live in HD” series on its site for no cost just about every night. All the streamings begin at 7:30 p.m. EST and keep on being up on the Met’s web-site for 20 hrs. Tonight (March 19), they will stream a 2018 general performance of Verdi’s “La Traviata,” done by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez and Quinn Kelsey. (You can test out the complete “Live in HD” streaming routine listed here.)

So considerably, there is no official phrase from the Satisfied on no matter whether the layoffs are short term or everlasting, or how they’ll affect potential performances. Keep tuned for extra information and facts as we get it.

