Metal balloons could cause power outages on Valentine’s Day, warns PG&E

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – This Valentine’s gift from your partner could be causing significant electrical problems for you and others in your neighborhood.
Metal balloons are common gifts on Valentine’s Day, but PG&E says they also threaten power lines if they drift towards your hands and toward them.
Balloons can melt electrical wires, short circuit transformers, and cause power outages if metal balloons come in contact with local power lines, officials said.
According to PG&E, the metal balloons caused 33 outages, affecting 17,000 residents and businesses in Kern County last year.
PG&E has tips to protect you and avoid power outages:
- “Look Up and Live!” Be careful and avoid celebrating with metal balloons near overhead power lines.
- Make sure the metal balloons filled with helium are securely attached to a weight heavy enough to prevent the balloon from flying away. Never remove the weight.
- Never try to recover the balloon or other tangled objects from power lines or inside a substation. Call PG&E to report the problem to 1-800-743-5000.
- Never approach dropped power lines. Suppose that the fallen power lines are live and dangerous. Stay away from them and call 911.