Metal balloons could cause power outages on Valentine’s Day, warns PG&E

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – This Valentine’s gift from your partner could be causing significant electrical problems for you and others in your neighborhood.

Metal balloons are common gifts on Valentine’s Day, but PG&E says they also threaten power lines if they drift towards your hands and toward them.

Balloons can melt electrical wires, short circuit transformers, and cause power outages if metal balloons come in contact with local power lines, officials said.

According to PG&E, the metal balloons caused 33 outages, affecting 17,000 residents and businesses in Kern County last year.

PG&E has tips to protect you and avoid power outages: