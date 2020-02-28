Metallic lovers are most like to have experienced a sexual intercourse in a motor vehicle, in accordance to a new study.

In a possible breakthrough for science and/or audio, a survey by Nw York ticket resellers TickPick has unveiled that 75 for every cent of metal lovers experienced experienced a “sexual encounter” in a automobile.

26.seven for each cent of people said they were most most likely to listen to basic rock while getting sex in a car – the 2nd most well-known soundtrack right after R&B/soul.

20.four per cent of men and women explained they desired alt-rock, and 12.6 per cent selected hefty steel, beating nation (9.nine for every cent), EDM (.nine.six for every cent) and jazz (6.4 for each cent).

In other places in the study, 49 per cent of folks claimed that loud songs created them drive much more recklessly, even though it turns out that males are extra likely to be irritated by lousy in-vehicle singing than women.

The survey was answered by 950 respondents. It can be unclear if the facts been revealed in a peer-reviewed journal.

In 2016, investigate by sexual intercourse toy brands Enjoy Honey revealed that Glastonbury was the UK’s most promiscuous festival, with Obtain ranked in third location.

